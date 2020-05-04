BB releases Tk2,000cr stimulus fund for export industry





"We have already released Tk2,000 crore from the package after getting loans applications from respective banks. However, 38 banks applied for Tk2,566.19 crore from the package," BB Executive Director Md Serajul Islam told the Daily Observer on Sunday. He serves as the spokesperson of the central bank.

He also said the central bank has applied to the Finance Ministry to get the rest of the money.

Earlier, export-oriented businesses were asked to submit loan application to their respective banks within May 2 to avail the benefits of the government's stimulus package.

As per a central bank circular, banks have also been allowed to disburse the fund for the payment of wages to employees of the respective businesses from Sunday.

"The Tk5,000 crore fund would be disbursed as wages to workers and employees equally for three months from April to June," according to BB guidelines.

As per the guidelines, companies availing the loans under the package will have to pay back the sum within two years, or else they will be considered as defaulters.

The interest-free loan, which will be used to pay wages to the employees of the industrial units, will carry 2 percent service charge and to be repaid in two years, including a grace period for six months from July to December this year.

On March 25, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the stimulus package of Tk5,000 crore for export-oriented industries, which is in addition to Tk 75.750 crore stimulus fund she announced later.















