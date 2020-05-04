Video
Monday, 4 May, 2020
385 more convicts poised for release from jails

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The jail authorities are set to free 385 more convicted prisoners on Sunday as part of the government's plans to thwart the risk of a coronavirus outbreak in crowded jails.
Bangladesh, like most other countries battling the coronavirus crisis, has taken the initiative to release around 3,000 prisoners in phases by commuting their sentences to ease pressure on the crammed correctional facilities.
The jail authorities released 170 inmates on Saturday.
Accordingly, the government on Saturday freed 170 inmates, serving jail terms of up to six years, by pardoning the remainder of their sentences under Section 401(1) of Code of Criminal Procedure PC, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.
On Sunday, 385 convicts jailed for three to six months will be released following an order from the Department of Prisons, said Additional Inspector General (IG) of Prisons Col Abrar Hossain.
But Abrar could not provide details on the release of prisoners serving less than three months of jail time.
The Home Ministry plans to release at least 2,884 inmates serving sentences that range from six months to one year, three months to six months, and three months. Accordingly, 555 inmates will be released in two phases, leaving 2,329 inmates jailed for less than three months.
The Ministry also ordered the authorities to ensure that the prisoners pay up any pending fines before they are released.
The prisoners who will be released in the third phase are those booked for minor offences, said a Ministry official, asking not to be named. Many are still awaiting trial after court proceedings were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.




The government took an initiative to thin the crowd in jails as the Covid-19 is a highly contagious disease.




