Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 May, 2020, 12:49 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Deadly Dengue likely to create havoc again

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Hedayet Ullah Khan

With the proliferation of mosquitoes ahead of the rainy season the city is poised to face an outbreak of Dengue and Chikungunia amid coronavirus pandemic taking its toll in human lives. This photo was taken from Dhaka University campus on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

With the proliferation of mosquitoes ahead of the rainy season the city is poised to face an outbreak of Dengue and Chikungunia amid coronavirus pandemic taking its toll in human lives. This photo was taken from Dhaka University campus on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Two Dhaka city corporations are yet to take any visible steps to contain Aedes mosquito-borne viral infection despite it caused havoc killing hundreds of people last year.
The mayors and councillors of both the city corporations seemed to be indifferent to the mosquito menace.
Even after the Prime Minister ordered the city corporations to take steps to contain dengue mosquito there has not been any visual progress.
Health experts said if dengue epidemic started amid the Covid-19 pandemic then it would be a massacre and the situation was moving to that direction. Despite assurance from the two mayors dengue fever claimed 164 lives in the country last year according to the government record.
But unofficially the figure was much higher than that, said a doctor wishing not to be named.
Renowned medical practitioner Dr Lelin Choudhury told the Daily Observer, "Last year dengue spread from cities to villages. We then suggested an integrated plan to tackle dengue. We said the programmes should go on throughout the year to control Aedes mosquito."
"If it spreads like last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic then it will put people in more trouble. Not only city corporations other related authorities and individuals should get engaged immediately in controlling dengue," he added.
Panic has already gripped Dhaka city dwellers with increasing number of dengue affected patients being identified.
Besides, most of the     Covid-19 infection cases have been detected in Dhaka.
Johirul Isalm from Lalbagh said, "No initiative from the city corporation has yet been in sight."
Another resident of Azimpur Md Harun said, "The medicine for mosquito from the city corporation does not work. If it is spread in the morning, mosquitoes return in the evening."
The elections to two Dhaka city corporations were held last February 1.
Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh were elected as mayors for DNCC and DSCC respectively. In their election manifestos they pledged to take proper steps to stop the mosquito menace.
But nothing has happened so far.














« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
385 more convicts poised for release from jails
Deadly Dengue likely to create havoc again
9 firefighters test positive
BB freezes interest payment on all loans for April-May
13 die with Covid-19 symptoms in ‘locked down’ Geneva Camp
Muntassir Mamoon hospitalised with Covid-19
BD to submit report on damage to realise compensation


Latest News
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
Finance Ministry to place National Budget in June
Satkhira DC visits corona infected health worker
Human chain calls for justice in varsity student Touhidul
Farmers get vegetable seeds in Dinajpur
RAB-12 arrests teen with revolver in Pabna
Arrest of undocumented migrants on in Malaysia amid lockdown
Khulna doctors, nurses, farmers get PPEs
Corona sample collection booth launched in Gazipur
Payment of interest on all bank loans suspended for April, May
Most Read News
United Hospital gets notice for death of patient 'due to negligence'
Jamaat reformists float new party, Amar Bangladesh Party
Bangladesh reports highest 665 new cases, 2 deaths
Dhaka wins compensation case against oil giant Niko
What is ‘Covid toe’? Maybe a sign of coronavirus infection
Tengratila blasts: B'desh hopeful to get compensation
Missing journo Kajol rescued in Benapole
BKMEA asks members to pay 60% salary of workers for April
Imagineering into a world of new normal
Protect media workers: UN chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft