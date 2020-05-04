Deadly Dengue likely to create havoc again



With the proliferation of mosquitoes ahead of the rainy season the city is poised to face an outbreak of Dengue and Chikungunia amid coronavirus pandemic taking its toll in human lives. This photo was taken from Dhaka University campus on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The mayors and councillors of both the city corporations seemed to be indifferent to the mosquito menace.

Even after the Prime Minister ordered the city corporations to take steps to contain dengue mosquito there has not been any visual progress.

Health experts said if dengue epidemic started amid the Covid-19 pandemic then it would be a massacre and the situation was moving to that direction. Despite assurance from the two mayors dengue fever claimed 164 lives in the country last year according to the government record.

But unofficially the figure was much higher than that, said a doctor wishing not to be named.

Renowned medical practitioner Dr Lelin Choudhury told the Daily Observer, "Last year dengue spread from cities to villages. We then suggested an integrated plan to tackle dengue. We said the programmes should go on throughout the year to control Aedes mosquito."

"If it spreads like last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic then it will put people in more trouble. Not only city corporations other related authorities and individuals should get engaged immediately in controlling dengue," he added.

Panic has already gripped Dhaka city dwellers with increasing number of dengue affected patients being identified.

Besides, most of the Covid-19 infection cases have been detected in Dhaka.

Johirul Isalm from Lalbagh said, "No initiative from the city corporation has yet been in sight."

Another resident of Azimpur Md Harun said, "The medicine for mosquito from the city corporation does not work. If it is spread in the morning, mosquitoes return in the evening."

The elections to two Dhaka city corporations were held last February 1.

Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh were elected as mayors for DNCC and DSCC respectively. In their election manifestos they pledged to take proper steps to stop the mosquito menace.

But nothing has happened so far.

























Two Dhaka city corporations are yet to take any visible steps to contain Aedes mosquito-borne viral infection despite it caused havoc killing hundreds of people last year.The mayors and councillors of both the city corporations seemed to be indifferent to the mosquito menace.Even after the Prime Minister ordered the city corporations to take steps to contain dengue mosquito there has not been any visual progress.Health experts said if dengue epidemic started amid the Covid-19 pandemic then it would be a massacre and the situation was moving to that direction. Despite assurance from the two mayors dengue fever claimed 164 lives in the country last year according to the government record.But unofficially the figure was much higher than that, said a doctor wishing not to be named.Renowned medical practitioner Dr Lelin Choudhury told the Daily Observer, "Last year dengue spread from cities to villages. We then suggested an integrated plan to tackle dengue. We said the programmes should go on throughout the year to control Aedes mosquito.""If it spreads like last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic then it will put people in more trouble. Not only city corporations other related authorities and individuals should get engaged immediately in controlling dengue," he added.Panic has already gripped Dhaka city dwellers with increasing number of dengue affected patients being identified.Besides, most of the Covid-19 infection cases have been detected in Dhaka.Johirul Isalm from Lalbagh said, "No initiative from the city corporation has yet been in sight."Another resident of Azimpur Md Harun said, "The medicine for mosquito from the city corporation does not work. If it is spread in the morning, mosquitoes return in the evening."The elections to two Dhaka city corporations were held last February 1.Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh were elected as mayors for DNCC and DSCC respectively. In their election manifestos they pledged to take proper steps to stop the mosquito menace.But nothing has happened so far.