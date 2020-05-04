9 firefighters test positive

Nine firefighters, including an officer, of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) were diagnosed with coronavirus till Sunday morning.

Seven of them are posted at Sadarghat Fire Station and one at Postogola Fire Station, while another is in the headquarters.

Deputy Assistant Director (Media) of fire service headquarters Shahjahan Sikder told UNB that eight firefighters had been kept under institutional quarantine, while the other was in home quarantine.

Replying to a question, he said the firefighters might have been infected during firefighting and rescue operations. -UNB



