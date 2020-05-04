Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 May, 2020, 12:49 AM
latest
Home Front Page

9 firefighters test positive

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Nine firefighters, including an officer, of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) were diagnosed with coronavirus till Sunday morning.
Seven of them are posted at Sadarghat Fire Station and one at Postogola Fire Station, while another is in the headquarters.
Deputy Assistant Director (Media) of fire service headquarters Shahjahan Sikder told UNB that eight firefighters had been kept under institutional quarantine, while the other was in home quarantine.
Replying to a question, he said the firefighters might have been infected during firefighting and rescue operations.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
385 more convicts poised for release from jails
Deadly Dengue likely to create havoc again
9 firefighters test positive
BB freezes interest payment on all loans for April-May
13 die with Covid-19 symptoms in ‘locked down’ Geneva Camp
Muntassir Mamoon hospitalised with Covid-19
BD to submit report on damage to realise compensation


Latest News
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
Finance Ministry to place National Budget in June
Satkhira DC visits corona infected health worker
Human chain calls for justice in varsity student Touhidul
Farmers get vegetable seeds in Dinajpur
RAB-12 arrests teen with revolver in Pabna
Arrest of undocumented migrants on in Malaysia amid lockdown
Khulna doctors, nurses, farmers get PPEs
Corona sample collection booth launched in Gazipur
Payment of interest on all bank loans suspended for April, May
Most Read News
United Hospital gets notice for death of patient 'due to negligence'
Jamaat reformists float new party, Amar Bangladesh Party
Bangladesh reports highest 665 new cases, 2 deaths
Dhaka wins compensation case against oil giant Niko
What is ‘Covid toe’? Maybe a sign of coronavirus infection
Tengratila blasts: B'desh hopeful to get compensation
Missing journo Kajol rescued in Benapole
BKMEA asks members to pay 60% salary of workers for April
Imagineering into a world of new normal
Protect media workers: UN chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft