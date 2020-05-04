Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 May, 2020, 12:49 AM
latest
Home Front Page

13 die with Covid-19 symptoms in ‘locked down’ Geneva Camp

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

As many as 13 people have died with COVID-19 symptoms at the Geneva Camp in Dhaka's Mohammadpur, but the residents kept it under wraps while the authorities appeared the least concerned.
Officially called Stranded Pakistanis Relief Camp, the enclosure has been on lockdown with all its gates closed since the shutdown across Bangladesh began on Mar 26.
Fears of an outbreak refuse to go away as residents are going about their regular life inside the crammed camp Over a month into the lockdown, the police and some residents say the fatalities began with two brothers - one aged 30 and the other 50 - in a span of two days in mid-April.
People have been told to maintain social distancing and follow quarantine rules, but the reality inside the Geneva Camp in Dhaka is completely different. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Some of the deaths occurred at hospitals and they had been buried by the authorities at the graveyard designated for COVID-19 patients.     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
coronavirus update
385 more convicts poised for release from jails
Deadly Dengue likely to create havoc again
9 firefighters test positive
BB freezes interest payment on all loans for April-May
13 die with Covid-19 symptoms in ‘locked down’ Geneva Camp
Muntassir Mamoon hospitalised with Covid-19
BD to submit report on damage to realise compensation


Latest News
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
Finance Ministry to place National Budget in June
Satkhira DC visits corona infected health worker
Human chain calls for justice in varsity student Touhidul
Farmers get vegetable seeds in Dinajpur
RAB-12 arrests teen with revolver in Pabna
Arrest of undocumented migrants on in Malaysia amid lockdown
Khulna doctors, nurses, farmers get PPEs
Corona sample collection booth launched in Gazipur
Payment of interest on all bank loans suspended for April, May
Most Read News
United Hospital gets notice for death of patient 'due to negligence'
Jamaat reformists float new party, Amar Bangladesh Party
Bangladesh reports highest 665 new cases, 2 deaths
Dhaka wins compensation case against oil giant Niko
What is ‘Covid toe’? Maybe a sign of coronavirus infection
Tengratila blasts: B'desh hopeful to get compensation
Missing journo Kajol rescued in Benapole
BKMEA asks members to pay 60% salary of workers for April
Imagineering into a world of new normal
Protect media workers: UN chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft