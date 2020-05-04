13 die with Covid-19 symptoms in ‘locked down’ Geneva Camp





Officially called Stranded Pakistanis Relief Camp, the enclosure has been on lockdown with all its gates closed since the shutdown across Bangladesh began on Mar 26.

Fears of an outbreak refuse to go away as residents are going about their regular life inside the crammed camp Over a month into the lockdown, the police and some residents say the fatalities began with two brothers - one aged 30 and the other 50 - in a span of two days in mid-April.

People have been told to maintain social distancing and follow quarantine rules, but the reality inside the Geneva Camp in Dhaka is completely different. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Some of the deaths occurred at hospitals and they had been buried by the authorities at the graveyard designated for COVID-19 patients. -bdnews24.com



















As many as 13 people have died with COVID-19 symptoms at the Geneva Camp in Dhaka's Mohammadpur, but the residents kept it under wraps while the authorities appeared the least concerned.Officially called Stranded Pakistanis Relief Camp, the enclosure has been on lockdown with all its gates closed since the shutdown across Bangladesh began on Mar 26.Fears of an outbreak refuse to go away as residents are going about their regular life inside the crammed camp Over a month into the lockdown, the police and some residents say the fatalities began with two brothers - one aged 30 and the other 50 - in a span of two days in mid-April.People have been told to maintain social distancing and follow quarantine rules, but the reality inside the Geneva Camp in Dhaka is completely different. Photo: Asif Mahmud OveSome of the deaths occurred at hospitals and they had been buried by the authorities at the graveyard designated for COVID-19 patients. -bdnews24.com