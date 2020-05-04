Video
Monday, 4 May, 2020, 12:49 AM
Muntassir Mamoon hospitalised with Covid-19

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka University history Professor Muntassir Mamoon has been hospitalised in Dhaka on being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was admitted to the Mugda General Hospital on Sunday evening, a doctor said. "He is not in a good shape. We've called for intensive care support. He will be shifted to the ICU if we can manage a seat tonight," said Assistant Prof Dr Mahbubur Rahman, who is working as the focal person of the hospital's COVID-19 response team.     -bdnews4.com


