BD to submit report on damage to realise compensation





"We've won the award of ICSID. Our claim was established in the international court that Niko was responsible for the blowout, however, the court asked us to submit a report in this regard as we failed to incorporate the mentioned issues in our earlier report," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Sunday while disclosing the verdict of the Washington-based arbitration court through an online videoconference from his home.

He mentioned that Bangladesh submitted a claim for a total loss of over US$ 1 billion as part of the government's loss and also of Bapex, a Petrobangla subsidiary.

Recently Niko has been declared bankrupt, so the question arises how Bangladesh could be able to realise the compensation. When asked Anisur Rahman, Senior Secretary of the Energy Division said "Bangladesh's benefit in the case is that the country would not need to pay Niko $30 million against the purchase of its share of gas," he said adding that Bangladesh also seized Niko's resources at gas block 9 (worth about $US 300 million)."

Niko was trying to sell out the block 9 to a third party but Bangladesh government seized the resources, he said.

Taking part on the issue the Barrister Moin Gani, who fought the case in favour of Bangladesh government and Petrobangla, said "Now, at the second stage of the case, the international court will ascertain the amount of the loss as we submitted our claim of financial loss."

He said it will take about a year to fully settle the case as the ICSID tribunal has established through initial verdict that Niko was responsible for the blowout as it failed to maintain international standard in its drilling works.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh claimed a loss over $1 billion of which the government's loss is $896 while Bapex's loss is $118 million in the blowout of the gas field.

Barrister Moin noted that Bangladesh will submit additional loss-claim for the damage to environment and the health of people living in the gas filed area as per ICSID's verdict.

He said an expert team has been working to ascertain the losses to the environment of the area and the health of people.

Niko was appointed by state-owned Petrobangla as developer of the Tangratila gas field in joint venture with state-owned Bapex in 2003 through corruption.

Niko's corruption in obtaining gas fields in Bangladesh has been admitted before a Canadian court which has fined Niko about Canadian $9.5m for its corrupt practices in Bangladesh.

The first incident of Niko's corruption came to light in June 2005, when the press reports surfaced that Niko had provided a luxury car to the then Bangladeshi Minister for Energy, AKM Mosharraf Hossain.

This incident led to the Canadian High Commissioner in Bangladesh at the time, David Sproule, to alert the Canadian Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade which in turn informed the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding Niko's corruption in Bangladesh.









RCMP started an investigation which lasted for several years in various jurisdictions including Canada, Barbados, the Cayman Islands, the US, Switzerland, Singapore, and the UK. The RCMP investigation was joined by the FBI and Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).





