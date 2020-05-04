Reopening garment factories condemned



Garment workers have joined their work after some 364 apparel factories across the country resumed their operations in the last two days. The photo was taken from a garment factory at Jurain in the capital on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

They think that a nexus of the government and factory owners has led to such a dangerous decision endangering lives of RMG workers and city people.

Condemning it they termed the decision to reopen the garment factories irresponsible behavior.

"This is really unfortunate for us and also for poor RMG workers who are being forced to travel to their workplaces during lockdown," said Amirul Haque Amin, President of the National Garment Workers Federation while talking to the Daily Observer over phone.

He also noted that they had information that a good number of RMG workers had already been infected with Coronavirus and they had been taken into isolation.

Earlier, health experts warned that the number of Coronavirus patients would increase alarmingly if business owners decided to reopen their factories.

Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a medicine specialist, said such irresponsible acts must not go unpunished as the number of Coroanvirus infection had already reached alarming level after reopening of the factories.

"Because such inhume acts of the government and factory owners have put the lives of both workers and general people at risk," he said.

Chowdhury Tasneem Hasin, a nutritionist at the United Hospital, said when social distancing is advised for people arrival of workers at cities amid this pandemic is unfortunate.

On March 25, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared the general public holiday from March 26 to April 8 and later the holiday was extended till April 25 and for the third time it was further extended till May 5.

The BGMEA and other factories failed to give any clear message to workers if they should join their factories or stay at home and the confused workers traveled from various parts of the country to cities risking their lives amid this Coronavirus pandemic.



Again the reopening of RMG factories also drew much flak as various research reports and health experts termed the month of May the most critical month in terms of increasing number of Coronavirus infection and death toll.

Aminur Rahman, a health worker from Savar, said they had already come to know that nine RMG workers are suffering from Coronavirus in a factory located in Saver.

However, Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said the garment factories would be closed temporarily if the number of Coronavirus patients increased alarmingly at his ministry office.

Meanwhile, a study at a university in Singapore indicated that the cases of Coronavirus infection may fall by 99 percent in Bangladesh by the end of May.

The data-driven innovation Lab of Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) released the data based on their findings on 131 countries, estimating Covid-19 pandemic life cycles, on their website last week.

The data on Bangladesh suggest that new daily cases of Covid-19 infection will fall by 99 percent by the end of May, and will disappear altogether by the middle of July. The researchers at the university used the susceptible-infected-recovered (SIR) model, which describes the spread of infectious diseases, to conduct the study.

They fed various data collected from different countries into the model to produce their estimation data.

Coronavirus has so far infected 9,450 people and killed 177 in Bangladesh.

Globally the virus has so far infected 2,995,152 people and killed 207,008 0 others.





















