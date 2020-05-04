Video
Monday, 4 May, 2020, 12:48 AM
Home Front Page

BD economy safer compared to neighbors: The Economist

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Leading international weekly on economy and global affairs The Economist has said Bangladesh economy kept a higher strength compared to its neigbours as the periodical came up with a comparative analysis of vulnerability of economies amid COVID-19 pandemic in its latest issue.
The analysis found Bangladesh to be the ninth strongest economy among 66 emerging economies, a scenario that showed the country fared better than three of its South Asian neighbours - India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - which ranked 18th, 43rd and 61st in the index.
Botswana tops the list of countries with the strength of its indicators while Venezuela fared as most vulnerable with the 66th and last position.
The Economist said its analysis was based on examination of the vulnerability of selected economies across four potential sources of peril - public debt as percentage of GDP, foreign debt (both public and private), cost of borrowing and reserve cover.
The periodical said according to the ranking, released on Saturday, Bangladesh economy appeared strong or relatively strong in all the said indicators also placing it ahead of counties like China, Vietnam, Malaysia, UAE, Mexico and Brazil alongside its close South Asian neighbours.
The report said Covid-19 continued to hurts emerging economies in at least three ways - by locking down their populations, damaging their export earnings and deterring foreign capital.
"Even if the pandemic fades in the second half of the year, GDP in developing countries, measured at purchasing-power parity, will be 6.6% smaller in 2020 than the IMF had forecast in October," it feared.
The periodical said the 66 emerging economies that they studied would have to find over US$4trillion to service their foreign debt and cover any current-account deficits over the course of 2020.
The report, however, said excluding China, the figure would be US$2.9trn "but this leaves out the buyers that emerging economies have accumulated".     -BSS


