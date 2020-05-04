Highest 665 new corona cases in 24 hours





The tally of COVID-19 infections spiralled to 9,455 in the same period after another 665 people tested positive from 5,368 samples in the biggest single-day spike so far, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Sunday.

Both the latest fatalities were recorded outside Dhaka, in Rangpur and Narayanganj, according to government data. One of the dead was a child, while the other was over 60.

Nasima also revealed that the health authority's Clinical Management Committee has set out new criteria to determine a successful recovery from COVID-19.

Based on the guidelines, the number of recovered patients in the country has been revised up to 1,063. The health directorate had previously put the tally of recoveries at 177.

As many as 5,368 samples were tested in 31 authorised private and government-run laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 81,434, said Nasima.

Globally, over 3.44 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 243,922 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.









Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-bdnews24.com



