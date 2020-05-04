Remittance inflow declined in April by 26pc, may go further down





Bangladesh has to face the sharp decline in remittance earning as coronavirus pandemic forced the countries that employ Bangladeshi workers to enforce lockdowns in an effort to halt the spread of the novel virus. Several thousands of Bangladeshis have lost their jobs while a huge number of Bangladeshi migrants were forced to come back home during the period.

Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director Md Serajul Islam, also spokesperson of the central bank, told this correspondent that remittance inflow has already began slowing down due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. "But, we hope that it would increase again before the Eid," he added.

In April, Bangladesh received remittance of only US$ 955 million (equivalent to Tk 8,112 crore) while the amount was around $1,286.80 million (equivalent to Tk 10,930 crore), according to the statement of Bangladesh Bank. The rate of declining remittance inflow is around 26 per cent.

Earlier in March, the remittance inflow has declined by 12.84 per cent than the previous of month of February due to same reason. The remittance inflow declined by 11.79 per cent to $1.28 billion in March this year than the previous year.

Statement of Bangladesh Bank shows that in February this year, Bangladesh earned remittance of $1,452.20 million, which is equivalent to Tk 12,336 crore. Bangladesh earned highest remittance of $1,691.68 (equivalent to Tk 14,362 crore) in December of this fiscal year.

However, the Bangladesh Bank authority expects that the remittance inflow may increase in this month of May as most of the Bangladeshi expatriates will start sending money ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on May 24 (subject to the moon sight).

Earlier on April 22 this year, a World Bank report forecast that remittance inflow can decline by 22 percent in this fiscal year of 2019-2020 in Bangladesh due to the economic crisis induced by Covid-19 pandemic and shutdown.

As per the WB report, remittance could come down to $1,400 crore in 2020 in Bangladesh, which was $1,830 crore in 2019.

In the report titled 'Covid-19 crisis through a Migration Lens,' WB also warned that not only Bangladesh, but all the countries around the world will be hit by the deceleration in remittances.

The remittances to South Asia are projected to decline by 22 per cent to $109 billion in 2020, following the growth of 6.1 per cent in 2019 while the global remittances are projected to decline sharply by about 20 per cent, the WB report said.

The economists and bankers also feared further decline in coming months due to Covid-19.

The bankers said restriction on international travel, enforcing complete lockdown and shutting down remittance houses, banks and business centres in countries where majority of Bangladeshis are employed are the key factors behind the slump of inbound remittance.

The BB is yet to prepare the list of countries that sent lower remittance in the previous month, but they predict remittance from gulf countries might go down. Remittance from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, top two sources of remittance, contracted in January and February.

Many expatriates already returned home due to the deadly virus. As a result, the inflow of remittance will drop significantly in future.

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Ahsan H Mansur said Bangladeshi expatriates in Germany, Spain, Italy, France, USA and UK are now trying to protect themselves from the ongoing crisis owing to deadly coronavirus, because those countries are now under lockdown. As a result, it is difficult for them to send money to their relatives.

"On the other hand, the coronavirus situation in the Middle East is not good. The price of crude oil has fallen in the world market owing to the virus. Most of the expatriates will lose their job due to the declining oil price," he said, adding that many expatriates have already returned from abroad and a portion of them may not go back, which will adversely affect remittance inflow.

Some senior bankers claimed that the remittance inflow may drop alarmingly in the coming days due to global economic stagnation felt as a consequence of coronavirus. They also warned of facing supply of US dollars in future due to the declining trend of remittance.

























The remittance inflow of the country has declined by around 26 per cent in April this year due to Covid-19 pandemic induced economic crisis and global shutdown following the trend of declining remittance earning of the month of March.Bangladesh has to face the sharp decline in remittance earning as coronavirus pandemic forced the countries that employ Bangladeshi workers to enforce lockdowns in an effort to halt the spread of the novel virus. Several thousands of Bangladeshis have lost their jobs while a huge number of Bangladeshi migrants were forced to come back home during the period.Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director Md Serajul Islam, also spokesperson of the central bank, told this correspondent that remittance inflow has already began slowing down due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. "But, we hope that it would increase again before the Eid," he added.In April, Bangladesh received remittance of only US$ 955 million (equivalent to Tk 8,112 crore) while the amount was around $1,286.80 million (equivalent to Tk 10,930 crore), according to the statement of Bangladesh Bank. The rate of declining remittance inflow is around 26 per cent.Earlier in March, the remittance inflow has declined by 12.84 per cent than the previous of month of February due to same reason. The remittance inflow declined by 11.79 per cent to $1.28 billion in March this year than the previous year.Statement of Bangladesh Bank shows that in February this year, Bangladesh earned remittance of $1,452.20 million, which is equivalent to Tk 12,336 crore. Bangladesh earned highest remittance of $1,691.68 (equivalent to Tk 14,362 crore) in December of this fiscal year.However, the Bangladesh Bank authority expects that the remittance inflow may increase in this month of May as most of the Bangladeshi expatriates will start sending money ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on May 24 (subject to the moon sight).Earlier on April 22 this year, a World Bank report forecast that remittance inflow can decline by 22 percent in this fiscal year of 2019-2020 in Bangladesh due to the economic crisis induced by Covid-19 pandemic and shutdown.As per the WB report, remittance could come down to $1,400 crore in 2020 in Bangladesh, which was $1,830 crore in 2019.In the report titled 'Covid-19 crisis through a Migration Lens,' WB also warned that not only Bangladesh, but all the countries around the world will be hit by the deceleration in remittances.The remittances to South Asia are projected to decline by 22 per cent to $109 billion in 2020, following the growth of 6.1 per cent in 2019 while the global remittances are projected to decline sharply by about 20 per cent, the WB report said.The economists and bankers also feared further decline in coming months due to Covid-19.The bankers said restriction on international travel, enforcing complete lockdown and shutting down remittance houses, banks and business centres in countries where majority of Bangladeshis are employed are the key factors behind the slump of inbound remittance.The BB is yet to prepare the list of countries that sent lower remittance in the previous month, but they predict remittance from gulf countries might go down. Remittance from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, top two sources of remittance, contracted in January and February.Many expatriates already returned home due to the deadly virus. As a result, the inflow of remittance will drop significantly in future.Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Ahsan H Mansur said Bangladeshi expatriates in Germany, Spain, Italy, France, USA and UK are now trying to protect themselves from the ongoing crisis owing to deadly coronavirus, because those countries are now under lockdown. As a result, it is difficult for them to send money to their relatives."On the other hand, the coronavirus situation in the Middle East is not good. The price of crude oil has fallen in the world market owing to the virus. Most of the expatriates will lose their job due to the declining oil price," he said, adding that many expatriates have already returned from abroad and a portion of them may not go back, which will adversely affect remittance inflow.Some senior bankers claimed that the remittance inflow may drop alarmingly in the coming days due to global economic stagnation felt as a consequence of coronavirus. They also warned of facing supply of US dollars in future due to the declining trend of remittance.