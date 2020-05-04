Russia sees record rise as virus cases surge past 130,000





As some European countries were looking to gradually lift restrictions, officials in Moscow -- the epicentre of the contagion in Russia -- urged residents to stay home despite glorious weather.

With the number of cases rising by several thousand each day, Russia is now the European country registering the most new infections.

Despite the increases, the government has indicated it could gradually lift confinement measures from May 12, depending on the region.

According to the government's daily coronavirus update, 10,633 confirmed infections were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 134,687.









President Vladimir Putin has said the situation remains "very difficult" and warned that the country was not yet past the peak of the outbreak.

Russia's official fatality rate has remained low in comparison to countries like Italy, Spain and the US.

Fifty-eight people died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 1,280.

The authorities are preparing to set up temporary field hospitals around Moscow including at the VDNKh, the famed Soviet-era outdoor exhibition centre, in case infections continue to surge. -AFP MOSCOW, May 3: Russia on Sunday reported a new record daily rise in coronavirus infections as the number of confirmed cases surged past 130,000.As some European countries were looking to gradually lift restrictions, officials in Moscow -- the epicentre of the contagion in Russia -- urged residents to stay home despite glorious weather.With the number of cases rising by several thousand each day, Russia is now the European country registering the most new infections.Despite the increases, the government has indicated it could gradually lift confinement measures from May 12, depending on the region.According to the government's daily coronavirus update, 10,633 confirmed infections were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 134,687.President Vladimir Putin has said the situation remains "very difficult" and warned that the country was not yet past the peak of the outbreak.Russia's official fatality rate has remained low in comparison to countries like Italy, Spain and the US.Fifty-eight people died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 1,280.The authorities are preparing to set up temporary field hospitals around Moscow including at the VDNKh, the famed Soviet-era outdoor exhibition centre, in case infections continue to surge. -AFP