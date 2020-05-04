Gloves and face masks for umpires and players





Speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo, he said, "the umpires should have no problem if they use nitrite gloves and carry bowler's belongings. We in the medical profession use these a lot. It is very thin and strong".

"It is essential for the umpires to use gloves because they also need to examine the ball frequently. Sometimes ball goes beyond boundaries and has spectators hands on it".

There have been five Sri Lankan umpires on ICC panel-Kumar Dharmasena (Elite Panel) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Prageeth Rambukwella, Ravindra Wimalasiri and Lyndon Hannibal on Emirate Panel.

"Not only the Sri Lankan men but for all umpires I will be suggesting the SLC to discuss it with the ICC", he added.









Prof de Silva, who was also a member of the Sri lanka Cricket (SLC) medical panel has also suggested the face masks be used by the players.

"The players may find initial discomfort with the masks but they will get used to it".

"Players should definitely stop applying saliva as it is very infective in relation to COVI-19 and it is a very unhygienic anyway".

