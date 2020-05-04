BCB conveys assistance in-kind to 76 clubs





To help the lower level staffs of the clubs, the BCB delivered rice, lentils, oil and salt. Representatives of the clubs received goods from the Media Centre of the BCB at Mirpur. Each club was delivered with 30 packets of relief items.

The BCB had taken archetypal initiatives during Corona crisis periods for all of their stakeholders. They have been ensuring salaries to contracted players and handed over BDT 30,000 to every non-contracted cricketer, who were enlisted to play in DPL. Women cricketers also got monetary assistance from the apex body of cricket in the country. Wheelchair cricketers also got both in-kind and in-cash help from the BCB.





















