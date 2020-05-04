Players want DPL to start cricket season after pandemic is over





CCDM, the guardian of Dhaka-based cricket clubs said if the coronavirus situation doesn't improve dramatically by June, it is tough to hold the league for this season.

"Generally we are bound to finish the league of any season by July. If we can't restart the league by June even in the first week of July, it will be tougher. Currently we don't know when the situation will improve. We are just seeing and waiting," Ali Hossain, the member secretary of CCDM said.

The players' remained worried over their future as most of the players vastly depend on this league for their whole year's bread and butter.

As per the rules, set by BCB, the DPL cricketers would get their remuneration in three parts from their clubs. According to the rules, 30 percent of their contracted money should be given before or right after the start of the league.

Country's senior cricketer Tushar Imran, who is playing for Brothers Union said he is yet to get the first part of the contracted money.

"As far as I am concerned, there some clubs, may be four or five who are yet to give the first part of the contracted amount as per the rules. Even from my club, I am yet to get the said amount," Imran said.

Big clubs like Abahani Limited, Prime Bank, Prime Doleshwar, Mohammedan Sporting Club and some other clubs had already paid the amount, cricketers said.

The BCB had already give a one-time monetary support worth Tk. 30,000 to the players.

But those are insufficient for a player when they are used to bear the expenditure of the whole year with playing one season of DPL.

What the CCDM would do if the league doesn't restart after the pandemic is over, is yet not sure.

"I don't know what will happen. The CCDM will sit with the clubs if the league is no held before July. The decision what we will make after meeting with the clubs, will be sent to BCB who will take the eventual decision," Ali Hossain said.

When the situation looks completely uncertain, country's senior cricketers Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim emphasized on to start the cricket season with DPL after the coronavirus pandemic is over. -BSS































