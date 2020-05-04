

Tamim to bid for Mushi's bat

Mushi however, will arrange the bid within this week which he assured during his virtual live chat on instagram with Tamim Iqbal on Saturday. He informed that he is in touch with an e-commerce farm to arrange the bid.

During their conversation, Mushfiq requested lightly to Tamim to buy his bat. Tamim in reply assured Mushi that he had a mind to join the bid.

"I have a mind to buy it. I am expecting that the bat will be sold in a higher price. I wanted you to say about my participation in the bid. I shall participate and bid to get it if price remains in my limit," Tamim assured Mushi.

Mushfiq by all means requested his fans to buy the bat in a higher price. He said, "Since all the money from the auction will be spent to help the helpless. So, who will buy the bat, must bid a higher price so that I can help more".

Mushfiq in response to the request of Tamim, earlier donated his half of a month salary to raise fund for COVID-19 affected people. All the national players extended their hands and gathered BDT 20 lakh sharing their half of the wages to help needy people during the crisis.



























