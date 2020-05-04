World Press Freedom Day observed





Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) observed the day online.

The programme was titled COVID-19: Challenges of Community Media to Ensure Free Flow of Information in the Crisis and Way Forward with the support of Free Press Unlimited (FPU).

17 community radio stations broadcast a special online discussion meeting simultaneously on the occasion.









A total of 51 discussants including lawmakers, deputy commissioners, district information officers, upazila executive officers, local press club presidents, journalists of local and national print and electronic media, Executive directors of NGOs, advocates and others participated in the programme.

The main objective of the programme was to face challenges of community media to ensure free flow of information in the crisis of COVID-19 in Bangladesh.

The discussants strongly demanded for providing necessary support for continuing broadcasting of community radio stations.

Community radios stations require the government urgent and sincere cooperation, said the speakers. Speakers lauded the significant role of Community Radios of Bangladesh for the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic at a discussion organized by community radios to mark the World Press Freedom Day 2000 on Sunday.Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) observed the day online.The programme was titled COVID-19: Challenges of Community Media to Ensure Free Flow of Information in the Crisis and Way Forward with the support of Free Press Unlimited (FPU).17 community radio stations broadcast a special online discussion meeting simultaneously on the occasion.A total of 51 discussants including lawmakers, deputy commissioners, district information officers, upazila executive officers, local press club presidents, journalists of local and national print and electronic media, Executive directors of NGOs, advocates and others participated in the programme.The main objective of the programme was to face challenges of community media to ensure free flow of information in the crisis of COVID-19 in Bangladesh.The discussants strongly demanded for providing necessary support for continuing broadcasting of community radio stations.Community radios stations require the government urgent and sincere cooperation, said the speakers.