Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 May, 2020, 12:47 AM
latest
Home Back Page

World Press Freedom Day observed

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

Speakers lauded the significant role of Community Radios of Bangladesh for the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic at a discussion organized by community radios to mark the World Press Freedom Day 2000 on Sunday.
Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) observed the day online.
The programme was titled COVID-19: Challenges of Community Media to Ensure Free Flow of Information in the Crisis and Way Forward with the support of Free Press Unlimited (FPU).
17 community radio stations broadcast a special online discussion meeting simultaneously on the occasion.  




A total of 51 discussants including lawmakers, deputy commissioners, district information officers, upazila executive officers, local press club presidents, journalists of local and national print and electronic media, Executive directors of NGOs, advocates and others participated in the programme.
The main objective of the programme was to face challenges of community media to ensure free flow of information in the crisis of COVID-19 in Bangladesh.
The discussants strongly demanded for providing necessary support for continuing broadcasting of community radio stations.
Community radios stations require the government urgent and sincere cooperation, said the speakers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Press Freedom Day observed
Dhaka now gets 600mmcft of LNG daily
Journo Kajol found at Benapole border, lands in Jashore jail
211 killed in road crashes during lockdown
Dhaka plans to bring back stranded nationals from UK
Legal notice for free corona test in private hospitals
BD sends small group of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char
BSMMU forms committee to test Gonoshasthaya kits


Latest News
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
Finance Ministry to place National Budget in June
Satkhira DC visits corona infected health worker
Human chain calls for justice in varsity student Touhidul
Farmers get vegetable seeds in Dinajpur
RAB-12 arrests teen with revolver in Pabna
Arrest of undocumented migrants on in Malaysia amid lockdown
Khulna doctors, nurses, farmers get PPEs
Corona sample collection booth launched in Gazipur
Payment of interest on all bank loans suspended for April, May
Most Read News
United Hospital gets notice for death of patient 'due to negligence'
Jamaat reformists float new party, Amar Bangladesh Party
Bangladesh reports highest 665 new cases, 2 deaths
Dhaka wins compensation case against oil giant Niko
What is ‘Covid toe’? Maybe a sign of coronavirus infection
Tengratila blasts: B'desh hopeful to get compensation
Missing journo Kajol rescued in Benapole
BKMEA asks members to pay 60% salary of workers for April
Imagineering into a world of new normal
Protect media workers: UN chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft