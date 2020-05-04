Dhaka now gets 600mmcft of LNG daily





Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Atiquzzaman, and Managing Director of GTCL, said, "We have been supplying 600 million cft of LNG gas daily since March last from Chattogram to Dhaka through the newly installed Chattogram-Feni-Bakhrabad gas transmission parallel pipeline."

He said, "A total of 1000 million cft of gas could be supplied daily through this new pipeline."

The Petrobangla took up the 181-km-long Chattogram -Feni-Bakhrabad gas transmission parallel pipeline with the capacity to transport up to 1000 million cft of LNG per day.

With the completion of the project, 1000 million cft of LNG will be supplied to the National Grid. Besides, 250 million cft of LNG is being supplied though the existing pipeline of Bakhrabad to the national grid from Chattogram.

The installation works of the 181-km-long pipeline was completed at a cost of Tk2, 479.41 crore.

Meanwhile, the demand for gas has declined in the country due to lockdown for COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhaka is now receiving 600 mmcft of gas. The Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited is getting 270 mmcft of gas following the decline of demand in Chattogram.

But KGDCL needs more than 400 mmcft of gas daily in normal situation.

Presently the country has two LNG import terminal's commissioned in 2018.

Excelerate Energy provided its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for two projects developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladesh aims to mix long-term supply with volumes procured on the spot LNG market to ensure supply security and price competitiveness.

The state-owned Petrobangla has already signed a 15-year supply deal with Qatar's RasGas for the delivery of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.















