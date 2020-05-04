Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 May, 2020, 12:47 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Ctg-Feni-Bakhrabad Gas Pipeline

Dhaka now gets 600mmcft of LNG daily

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 3: The capital city has been receiving 600 million cft of LNG gas per day through the 181-km-long Chattogram-Feni-Bakhrabad gas transmission parallel pipeline since March last.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Atiquzzaman, and Managing Director of GTCL, said, "We have been supplying 600 million cft of LNG gas daily since March last from Chattogram to Dhaka through the newly installed Chattogram-Feni-Bakhrabad gas transmission parallel pipeline."
He said, "A total of 1000 million cft of gas could be supplied daily through this new pipeline."
The Petrobangla took up the 181-km-long Chattogram -Feni-Bakhrabad gas transmission parallel pipeline with the capacity to transport up to 1000 million cft of LNG per day.
With the completion of the project, 1000 million cft of LNG will be supplied to the National Grid. Besides, 250 million cft of LNG is being supplied though the existing pipeline of Bakhrabad to the national grid from Chattogram.
The installation works of the 181-km-long pipeline was completed at a cost of Tk2, 479.41 crore.
Meanwhile, the demand for gas has declined in the country due to lockdown for COVID-19 pandemic.
Dhaka is now receiving 600 mmcft of gas. The Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited is getting 270 mmcft of gas following the decline of demand in Chattogram.
But KGDCL needs more than 400 mmcft of gas daily in normal situation.
Presently the country has two LNG import terminal's commissioned in 2018.
Excelerate Energy provided its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for two projects developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.
Bangladesh aims to mix long-term supply with volumes procured on the spot LNG market to ensure supply security and price competitiveness.
The state-owned Petrobangla has already signed a 15-year supply deal with Qatar's RasGas for the delivery of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Press Freedom Day observed
Dhaka now gets 600mmcft of LNG daily
Journo Kajol found at Benapole border, lands in Jashore jail
211 killed in road crashes during lockdown
Dhaka plans to bring back stranded nationals from UK
Legal notice for free corona test in private hospitals
BD sends small group of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char
BSMMU forms committee to test Gonoshasthaya kits


Latest News
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
Finance Ministry to place National Budget in June
Satkhira DC visits corona infected health worker
Human chain calls for justice in varsity student Touhidul
Farmers get vegetable seeds in Dinajpur
RAB-12 arrests teen with revolver in Pabna
Arrest of undocumented migrants on in Malaysia amid lockdown
Khulna doctors, nurses, farmers get PPEs
Corona sample collection booth launched in Gazipur
Payment of interest on all bank loans suspended for April, May
Most Read News
United Hospital gets notice for death of patient 'due to negligence'
Jamaat reformists float new party, Amar Bangladesh Party
Bangladesh reports highest 665 new cases, 2 deaths
Dhaka wins compensation case against oil giant Niko
What is ‘Covid toe’? Maybe a sign of coronavirus infection
Tengratila blasts: B'desh hopeful to get compensation
Missing journo Kajol rescued in Benapole
BKMEA asks members to pay 60% salary of workers for April
Imagineering into a world of new normal
Protect media workers: UN chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft