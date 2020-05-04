Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 May, 2020, 12:47 AM
latest
Home Back Page

211 killed in road crashes during lockdown

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

A total of 211 people were killed and 227 others injured in 201 road accidents across the country in the last one month amid the 'lockdown' enforced on March 26, said Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers' welfare platform, on Sunday.
Jatri Kalyan Samity came up with the statistics in a press statement after monitoring local, regional and online newspapers.
According to the statistics, 50 drivers, 64 pedestrians, 22 women, 12 students, two transport workers, 18 children, one activist from political party, two members of law enforcement agencies, three teachers and one journalist were among those who died during the period.
Meanwhile, 14 people were killed and five others injured in 13 road accidents on April 23, showing the highest number of accidents in just one day, the release added.
It said eight people were killed and two others injured in eight accidents occurred on waterways during this period.
On March 23, the government declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4, aiming to protect people from being infected by the fast spreading virus as elsewhere in the world.
Later, the holidays were extended five times until April 25 -- first from April 5 to April 9, then from April 10 to April 14, later from April 15 to April 16, then again from April 17 to April 25 and finally from April 25 to May 5. It also suspended mass transport operation to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Press Freedom Day observed
Dhaka now gets 600mmcft of LNG daily
Journo Kajol found at Benapole border, lands in Jashore jail
211 killed in road crashes during lockdown
Dhaka plans to bring back stranded nationals from UK
Legal notice for free corona test in private hospitals
BD sends small group of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char
BSMMU forms committee to test Gonoshasthaya kits


Latest News
Prof Muntasir Mamun hospitalised with corona symptoms
Finance Ministry to place National Budget in June
Satkhira DC visits corona infected health worker
Human chain calls for justice in varsity student Touhidul
Farmers get vegetable seeds in Dinajpur
RAB-12 arrests teen with revolver in Pabna
Arrest of undocumented migrants on in Malaysia amid lockdown
Khulna doctors, nurses, farmers get PPEs
Corona sample collection booth launched in Gazipur
Payment of interest on all bank loans suspended for April, May
Most Read News
United Hospital gets notice for death of patient 'due to negligence'
Jamaat reformists float new party, Amar Bangladesh Party
Bangladesh reports highest 665 new cases, 2 deaths
Dhaka wins compensation case against oil giant Niko
What is ‘Covid toe’? Maybe a sign of coronavirus infection
Tengratila blasts: B'desh hopeful to get compensation
Missing journo Kajol rescued in Benapole
BKMEA asks members to pay 60% salary of workers for April
Imagineering into a world of new normal
Protect media workers: UN chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft