211 killed in road crashes during lockdown





Jatri Kalyan Samity came up with the statistics in a press statement after monitoring local, regional and online newspapers.

According to the statistics, 50 drivers, 64 pedestrians, 22 women, 12 students, two transport workers, 18 children, one activist from political party, two members of law enforcement agencies, three teachers and one journalist were among those who died during the period.

Meanwhile, 14 people were killed and five others injured in 13 road accidents on April 23, showing the highest number of accidents in just one day, the release added.

It said eight people were killed and two others injured in eight accidents occurred on waterways during this period.

On March 23, the government declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4, aiming to protect people from being infected by the fast spreading virus as elsewhere in the world.

Later, the holidays were extended five times until April 25 -- first from April 5 to April 9, then from April 10 to April 14, later from April 15 to April 16, then again from April 17 to April 25 and finally from April 25 to May 5. It also suspended mass transport operation to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. -UNB































