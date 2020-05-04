Dhaka plans to bring back stranded nationals from UK





The special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines will be chartered and operated by Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust (BAFWT) and is scheduled to arrive at London Heathrow Airport on May 10 and depart the same day, said a press release of Bangladesh High Commission in London on Sunday.

It said since suspension of commercial flights between Bangladesh and the UK since March end, Bangladesh High Commission London undertook several initiatives and serious efforts to reach out to Bangladeshi citizens and students stranded in the UK, with an advisory to register with the High Commission for their repatriation facilitation as the British Government agreed to repatriate 100 Bangladeshi students stranded in the UK by a British Government chartered flight dedicated to bringing back British nationals from Bangladesh.

Passengers currently stranded in Bangladesh and willing to return to the UK availing the chartered flight should urgently register with the Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust at the following link https://www.baf.mil.bd/bafwt/tickets.php, the press release said.

Since seats at the chartered flight are limited, passengers will be registered on a first-come-first-serve basis adding that following the registration, the High Commission Committee will get in touch individually with all registered passengers to notify them further details about the flight, it added.

The release said for any further query on the repatriation flight, all concerned may contact the High Commission's following telephone numbers: +44-07769441030, +44-07404687745 and emails:

So far, Bangladesh government facilitated several chartered flights to bring back its nationals from a number of countries, including India, Singapore and Thailand.

Different countries, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Turkey, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Bhutan, and different European countries also operated several special chartered flights amid the flight suspension to repatriate their citizens from here.

















