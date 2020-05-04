Video
Monday, 4 May, 2020
Legal notice for free corona test in private hospitals

Published : Monday, 4 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A legal notice on Sunday sent to the government to arrange free corona test for the people in the designated private hospital across the Country.
Supreme Court lawyers Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab and Barrister Mohammad Kausar sent the notice on behalf of the Law and Life Foundation to Health Ministry through e-mail on Sunday.
The notice said, 'The government has already allowed a few private hospitals for corona tests with fixed fee TK 3,500, which is very expensive.
Some people will be able to test for free in the government hospitals while some people will have to test for Tk 3,500, Which is discriminatory, told the notice.
The legal notice has also mentioned that if an explanation is not received within 24 hours, legal action will be taken according to laws.


