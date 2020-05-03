Dhaka’s air ranks worst once again





Although air pollution falls in major cities across the globe during coronavirus lockdowns Dhaka againranked worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday morning.The capital ranked the worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) with a score of 176 at 08 am. The air was classified as 'unhealthy'.When the AQI value is between 151 and 200, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.China's Chengdu, Vietnam's Hanoi occupied the first and second spots in the list of cities with worst air with scores of 168 and 165 respectively. The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.