Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 May, 2020, 6:11 AM
latest
Home Front Page

One more cop dies of Covid-19

Published : Sunday, 3 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

A number of policemen waiting for coronavirus test in front of Central Police Hospital at Rajarbag in the city on Saturday after five policmen died of Covid-19 in last few days. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A number of policemen waiting for coronavirus test in front of Central Police Hospital at Rajarbag in the city on Saturday after five policmen died of Covid-19 in last few days. PHOTO: OBSERVER

One more policeman died after contracting coronavirus at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital in the city on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as sub-inspector (SI) Sultanul Arefin, 44.
He was working in the West Division of Public Order Management (POM) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
With the death of SI Sultan Arefin, a total of five police officials died from the virus infection.
SI Sultan Arefin was undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital after and he was transferred to the Intensive     Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital wherehe died in the early hours of Saturday ,said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana . The body was sent to the village home of the deceased for burial under management of police.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kim reappears after weeks
Dhaka’s air ranks worst once again
What is ‘Covid toe’? Maybe a sign of coronavirus infection
One more cop dies of Covid-19
8 RMG workers among 9 test Covid-19 positive in Savar, Manikganj
US envoy Miller honours journos who have fallen ill from Covid-19
Jamaat reformists float new party, Amar Bangladesh Party
coronavirus update


Latest News
United Hospital gets notice for death of patient 'due to negligence'
Protect media workers: UN chief
BKMEA asks members to pay 60% salary of workers for April
BSMMU forms body to test Gonoshasthaya's testing kits
US envoy pays tribute to journalist Humayun Kabir Khokon
Ex-Jamaat leaders float new political platform 'AB Party'
Naogaon's 2 AL MPs, Dist AL President, DC, SP quarantined
6 traders fined for hiking prices
Four shops gutted in Gafargaon fire
Bata donates 1 million pairs of shoes to health workers, volunteers
Most Read News
Pekua UNO's transfer order stayed just after one day
Shahiduzzaman Sarker MP of AL infected with coronavirus
One more police SI dies of coronavirus
Munshiganj police station OC tests positive for corona
Journalist Khokon's wife, son coronavirus infected
Coronavirus cases reach 8,790, deaths 175
Duration of general holiday likely to be extended
1st corona patient in Laxmipur recovers after 20 days
IPDC Manobota launched to serve humanity
Worldwide coronavirus death toll reaches 2,39,588
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft