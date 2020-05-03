One more cop dies of Covid-19



A number of policemen waiting for coronavirus test in front of Central Police Hospital at Rajarbag in the city on Saturday after five policmen died of Covid-19 in last few days. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The deceased was identified as sub-inspector (SI) Sultanul Arefin, 44.

He was working in the West Division of Public Order Management (POM) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

With the death of SI Sultan Arefin, a total of five police officials died from the virus infection.

SI Sultan Arefin was undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital after and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital wherehe died in the early hours of Saturday ,said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana . The body was sent to the village home of the deceased for burial under management of police. -UNB

























One more policeman died after contracting coronavirus at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital in the city on Saturday.The deceased was identified as sub-inspector (SI) Sultanul Arefin, 44.He was working in the West Division of Public Order Management (POM) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).With the death of SI Sultan Arefin, a total of five police officials died from the virus infection.SI Sultan Arefin was undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital after and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital wherehe died in the early hours of Saturday ,said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana . The body was sent to the village home of the deceased for burial under management of police. -UNB