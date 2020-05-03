Video
8 RMG workers among 9 test Covid-19 positive in Savar, Manikganj

Published : Sunday, 3 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Nine people, including 8 RMG workers, were diagnosed with coronavirus in last 24 hours till Friday night after reopening of garment factories on limited scale amid risks of the virus transmission.
Confirming the matter, Upazila Health and Family Planning officer Dr Sayemul Huda said that he has sent letter to the upazila nirhabi officer requesting to shut all the factories, including garment ones,as the coronavirus cases are on rise in the upazila. He also requested local MP and state minister for disaster and relief in this regard and sent a copy to the Director General of Directorate of Health and other departments concerned.
Among the garment workers, five are male, two are female are undergoing treatment at Mirpur Lalkuthi General Hospital.
Another one male is undergoing treatment at Manikganj 250 Bed District Hospital. The houses of infected patients have been put under lockdown.




Meanwhile, garment worker Selim Hossain, who tested positive five days ago, went into hiding.     -UNB


