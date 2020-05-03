US envoy Miller honours journos who have fallen ill from Covid-19





"We honor the journalists who have fallen ill from Covid-19 and their selfless dedication to public service," he said in a statement on Saturday, marking the World Press Freedom Day.

The work of journalists, photojournalists, and media outlets often comes with sacrifice anywhere, including in Bangladesh, the statement read.

US has joined countries around the world, including Bangladesh, to reaffirm the universal right of free expression and the essential role press freedom plays in protecting democracy and keeping citizens informed and safe.

The US envoy also expressed his sincere condolences at the death of Humayan Kabir Khokon, the first journalist of Bangladesh who dies of COVID-19.

"We honor the life of Humayan Kabir Khokon, a senior journalist who worked until the day of his death and posthumously tested positive for the virus," he said.

On World Press Freedom Day, May 3, Miller said the United States joins countries around the world to reaffirm the universal right of free expression and the essential role press freedom plays in protecting democracy and keeping citizens informed and safe. "This year, we pay special tribute to those journalists who work tirelessly, often under stressful and dangerous conditions, to inform the public about the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.





















