Jamaat reformists float new party, Amar Bangladesh Party



Reformist Jamaat leader Mojibur Rahman Monju, the coordinator of the new political outfit Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), speaking at a media briefing at Bijoynagar in the capital on Saturday. photo: observer

Expelled Jamaat leader Mujibur Rahman Monju, has announced the name of the new party and its 222 convening committee members at a press conference at the central office of 'Jana Akangkhar Bangladesh' in Bijoy Nagar in the city.

Former Jamaat-e-islami leader AFM Solaiman Chowdhury is the convener and former Islami Chhatra Shibir president Mujibur Rahman Monju is the member secretary of the committee.

A number Jamaat-e-Islami expelled and leaders who have earlier resigned from the party were involved with the formation of the new political party under the platform of Jana Akangkhar Bangladesh.

While speaking at the press conference, Monju said, "Ignoring the raising of eyebrows of the critics, we announce the name of our party as Amar Bangladesh Party or AB Party."

Describing the great Liberation War as a national achievement Monju said, "The AB-Party is determined to build the platform of solidarity among the people of the nation."

The party will not do anything based on religion rather, it will do politics only with the participation of all communities, the former Jamaat leader said.

Mentioning the recent coronavirus crisis Manju said, 'The crisis has made us realize that government cannot ensure food security of the people. Now the whole nation wants to rebuild the nation under a new leadership he added.

Maj (Retd) Abdul Wahab Minar gave details of the seven-point activities of the party.

The Jamaat, which opposed Bangladesh's birth, had already been in trouble after its senior leaders were handed down punishment for crimes against humanity, according to its insiders. Besides, the Election Commission cancelled the party's registration with it.

Jamaat assistant secretary general Barrister Abdur Razzaq quit the party, citing its failure to apologise for its role in the Liberation War and bring reforms to its constitution.









Mujibur Rahman (Manju), was a member of Jamaat's policy-making body Majlish-e-Shura, who had been vocal about bringing reforms to the party, was expelled from the Jamaat for "breaching party discipline" and "anti-party activities."

Differences of opinion within the Jamaat have surfaced over reforms and whether it would apologise to the nation for opposing the 1971 Liberation War.



