Sunday, 3 May, 2020, 6:10 AM
Govt mulling over reopening industries, businesses

Inter-ministerial meeting today

Published : Sunday, 3 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

After a month of closure, the government is planning to reopen factories, industrial units, and other business entities on a limited scale soon.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has called a high-level inter-ministerial meeting on Sunday to decide on the matter.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque is expected to chair the meeting, scheduled for 12:00pm at the ministry's conference room at the Secretariat.
Senior secretary of the public security division of the Home Ministry, and secretaries to Industries, Labour and Employment, and Commerce Ministries have been asked to attend,
according to a notice issued on Thursday.
Also, the Inspector General of Police and chief health officials of both Dhaka city corporations were invited to the meeting.
Presidents of the leading chambers and associations including Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), Bangladesh Textiles Mills Association (BTMA), and Metropolitan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) were also invited to attend the meeting.
According to the notice, the meeting would decide whether factories and industrial units should be reopened on a limited scale amid the current coronavirus situation in the country.
The government had called for a shutdown of industries and commerce since March 26 which was extended till May 5.
On April 20, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the government has a plan to allow some export-oriented industries to reopen, on a limited scale, if the guidelines on health and safety are properly maintained, and protective measures are taken for their workers.
Garment units in Dhaka reopened on April 26 - under certain conditions - while factories in Savar, Dhamrai, and Manikganj reopened on April 28, 29, and 30.
Till Saturday, at least 8,790 people have tested positive for coronavirus infection. The virus has claimed 175 lives while 177 people recovered.


