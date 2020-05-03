Video
General holidays likely to be extended till May 16

Published : Sunday, 3 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The government on Saturday has decided to extend the ongoing general holidays again till May 16 in a bid to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus while five more patients infected with the virus have died.
"The decision to extend the ongoing general holidays has been taken. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take initiatives in this regard," State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told journalists.
Asked about the duration of the holiday extension, he said, "Hopefully, the holidays will be extended from May 6 to 16."
"The lockdown will be extended to May 15. A notice on the matter will be issued once the Prime Minister approves the proposal," the official said.
The Public Administration Ministry will issue a gazette notification in this regard on Sunday, he said.
However, "Coronavirus deaths keep growing in Bangladesh as five more people died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours till Saturday taking the total death toll in the country to 175 and 552 more people being tested positive for the virus during the period, the number of such cases in the country now stands at 8,790," said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said in the daily online health bulletin in Dhaka on Saturday.
A total of 6,193 samples were tested during the period, Dr Nasima said.
"Among the dead patients, three were males and two females. All were residents of Dhaka," Nasima added.
Some three patients were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 177 patients recovered so far.
The global death toll from coronavirus climbed to 239,588 as of Saturday morning.




Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,400,767 people globally, according to worldometer.


