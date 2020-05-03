Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 May, 2020, 6:10 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Rains lash Dhaka, more spells ahead  

Published : Sunday, 3 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Dhaka city dwellers experienced moderate rains in several spells on Saturday.
Met office recorded 7 mm rain in the capital from 6am to 12pm, said meteorologist Mohammad Aftab Uddin.
The weather office forecast that light to moderate rain thunder showers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary gusty and squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions
and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.
Rain and thunder showers activity is likely to continue in the next 72 hours, said a met office bulletin.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kim reappears after weeks
Dhaka’s air ranks worst once again
What is ‘Covid toe’? Maybe a sign of coronavirus infection
One more cop dies of Covid-19
8 RMG workers among 9 test Covid-19 positive in Savar, Manikganj
US envoy Miller honours journos who have fallen ill from Covid-19
Jamaat reformists float new party, Amar Bangladesh Party
coronavirus update


Latest News
United Hospital gets notice for death of patient 'due to negligence'
Protect media workers: UN chief
BKMEA asks members to pay 60% salary of workers for April
BSMMU forms body to test Gonoshasthaya's testing kits
US envoy pays tribute to journalist Humayun Kabir Khokon
Ex-Jamaat leaders float new political platform 'AB Party'
Naogaon's 2 AL MPs, Dist AL President, DC, SP quarantined
6 traders fined for hiking prices
Four shops gutted in Gafargaon fire
Bata donates 1 million pairs of shoes to health workers, volunteers
Most Read News
Pekua UNO's transfer order stayed just after one day
Shahiduzzaman Sarker MP of AL infected with coronavirus
One more police SI dies of coronavirus
Munshiganj police station OC tests positive for corona
Journalist Khokon's wife, son coronavirus infected
Coronavirus cases reach 8,790, deaths 175
Duration of general holiday likely to be extended
1st corona patient in Laxmipur recovers after 20 days
IPDC Manobota launched to serve humanity
Worldwide coronavirus death toll reaches 2,39,588
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft