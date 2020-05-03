Death cases in Covid-19 up again 552 more infected





On April 30, death cases were two.

Besides, 552 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 8790.

As many as 6193 samples were tested during the same period. Prof Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) in the afternoon.

"Among the dead, three were male and two female. They all were residents of Dhaka," Nasima said, adding that three patients cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 177 patients recovered so far.

The global death toll from coronavirus climbed to 239,588 as of Saturday morning.

Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,400,767 people

globally, according to Worldometer.

Of them, 2,079,587 are currently being treated and 51,355 among them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 1,081,592 people have recovered from Covid-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. The Covid-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world.



















