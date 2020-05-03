Video
India lockdown extended till 18 May, with some easing

Published : Sunday, 3 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

NEW DELHI, May 2: The world's biggest coronavirus lockdown will be extended for two weeks beyond May 4, the Indian government said on Friday but with some easing of restrictions -- including for alcohol.
The lockdown imposed near the end of March has caused misery for millions of workers in India's vast informal sector and dealt a major blow to Asia's third-biggest economy.
The home ministry said in a statement that in view of "significant gains in the COVID-19 situation", areas with few or no cases would see "considerable relaxations".
Air travel and passenger trains ground to a halt because of the lockdown and only the transport of "essential goods" was allowed, causing major problems as well as considerable confusion for industry and agriculture.    -AFP



