Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 May, 2020, 6:10 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Trudeau bans assault weapons after shooting

Published : Sunday, 3 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

OTTAWA, May 2: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced an immediate ban on military-grade assault weapons in response to the country's deadliest-ever mass shooting, a rampage that left 22 people dead last month.
"These weapons were designed for one purpose, and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time," Trudeau told a news briefing.
He said his government has approved a decree banning the sale, purchase, use, transport and import of 1,500 models of military-grade assault weapons and their variants.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India lockdown extended till 18 May, with some easing
Trudeau bans assault weapons after shooting
Coronavirus pandemic: Latest developments
Mile-wide asteroid zooms by Earth at 19,000mph
No interest in meddling in US election
Flypast as UK hero ‘Captain Tom’ turns 100
Coronavirus outbreak: Latest global developments
Cut oil or lose military support


Latest News
United Hospital gets notice for death of patient 'due to negligence'
Protect media workers: UN chief
BKMEA asks members to pay 60% salary of workers for April
BSMMU forms body to test Gonoshasthaya's testing kits
US envoy pays tribute to journalist Humayun Kabir Khokon
Ex-Jamaat leaders float new political platform 'AB Party'
Naogaon's 2 AL MPs, Dist AL President, DC, SP quarantined
6 traders fined for hiking prices
Four shops gutted in Gafargaon fire
Bata donates 1 million pairs of shoes to health workers, volunteers
Most Read News
Pekua UNO's transfer order stayed just after one day
Shahiduzzaman Sarker MP of AL infected with coronavirus
One more police SI dies of coronavirus
Munshiganj police station OC tests positive for corona
Journalist Khokon's wife, son coronavirus infected
Coronavirus cases reach 8,790, deaths 175
Duration of general holiday likely to be extended
1st corona patient in Laxmipur recovers after 20 days
IPDC Manobota launched to serve humanity
Worldwide coronavirus death toll reaches 2,39,588
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft