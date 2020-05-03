Coronavirus pandemic: Latest developments





SINGAPORE TO EASE RESTRICTIONS

Singapore says it will gradually ease some restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus as community-spread infections have decreased. Pet food stores and hair salons will be allowed to re-open from May 12 and some students will be allowed to return to school in small groups a week later.

But migrant workers living in dormitories will be required to stay indoors until June 1 as hundreds of new cases are reported in the crowded facilities each day.

HONG KONGERS HIT THE BEACH

Hong Kongers flocked to country parks and the city's outlying islands over a long holiday weekend, even as regulations limiting gatherings to four people remain in force. Long queues were seen outside shops and restaurants that openly support the city's pro-democracy movement, which helped bring the financial hub to a standstill during months of civil unrest last year.

The city's social distancing regulations are due to expire on May 7, but authorities have not decided whether to extend them and have asked citizens to remain vigilant.

PHILIPPINES RELEASES INMATES

The Philippines released nearly 10,000 prison inmates as the country races to halt coronavirus infections in its overcrowded jails. Social distancing is all but impossible in the country's prison system, where cells are sometimes filled to five times their capacity due to inadequate infrastructure and an overburdened judicial system.

New infections spike in Malaysia

Malaysia recorded 105 new cases on Saturday in the biggest rise in over two weeks. Much of the country remains under a partial lockdown, with people only allowed to leave their homes to carry out essential tasks. Authorities detained large numbers of undocumented migrants in a series of Friday raids that a rights group said could trigger a 'massive' disease outbreak.

FRANCE EXTENDS EMERGENCY

France on Saturday decided to extend a health emergency imposed to fight the new coronavirus for another two months until July 24, Health Minister Olivier Veran said. A proposal to go before parliament from Monday says the lifting this month of the emergency, which began on March 24, would "be premature" and "could see a risk of the outbreak" intensifying. The bill also lays out the quarantine conditions for people coming to France from abroad.

SPAIN EASES STRICT LOCKDOWN

Spaniards were allowed out of their homes to exercise and walk freely after 48 days of confinement on Saturday as some European nations began cautiously easing virus lockdowns while others like Russia faced a spike in new infections.

As governments across the globe balance lifting restrictions to restart economies against the risk of new infections, US authorities brought some hope by approving an experimental drug for emergency use on coronavirus patients. -AFP















