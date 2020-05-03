Shakib reveals his 2nd daughter's name

The poster boy of Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan became the father for the second time amidst ongoing Holy Ramadan. He named the baby Errum Hasan and made it public by a facebook post on Saturday.

"On 24th April the first day of Ramadan Kareem on a Friday at fajar time we have been blessed with another baby girl, another blessing from Allah SWT and we have named her (Errum Hasan) means (Jannat) because she truly is a piece of heaven Alhamdulillah," Shakib wrote on his verified facebook page.

The all-rounder had married to Umme Ahmed Shishir on December 12 in 2012. Shakib-Shishir spouses were blessed with the 1st baby daughter Alaina Hasan Abri in 2015.