Sunday, 3 May, 2020, 6:09 AM
Footballer Topu stands beside destitutes

Published : Sunday, 3 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Like the other sportsmen, national football team defender Topu Bormon also come forward to extend his helping hand by donating one week of fooding cost to two hundred under privileged families, who have been undergoing hardship due to lock down situation for COVID-19.
The national defender donated the amount through his word councilor of Narayanganj on Friday last.
Not only that, Topu also sponsored the nineteen women's booters of Bangladesh Football Federation by providing them fooding cost of two weeks.
The donation was done at Jimkhana Alauddin Khan Stadium in Narayanganj.
Hasan Mahmud, assistant head of competitions of BFF handed over the fooding cost to women's players, who are also the member of Narayanganj Promila Football Academy.
Narayanganj Promila Football Academy's president Azmot Khondokar and academy sports secretary and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothisthan football coach Aisa Khatun Bithi were also preset on the occasion.
The national defender Topu said: "The whole country has become blockage due to COVID-19….. so we should strictly follow the instructions given by government as well as the health department… and request you to stay at home and maintain social distance. He said: "We should stand beside those who are in trouble in this situation by adding that I fell very happy as I have able to deliver food in the hand of our women's booters."     -BSS


