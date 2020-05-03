BSMMU forms committee to test Gonoshasthaya kits



City dwellers line up for coronavirus test at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on Saturday. photo : Observer

On Thursday, Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) gave Gonoshasthaya the permission to get its Covid-19 rapid testing kits tested. -UNB The authorities of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Saturday formed a six-member committee to conduct the performance study of the Covid-19 rapid testing kits developed by Gonoshasthaya Kendra.Talking to this correspondent, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua said the committee was formed headed by Virology Department's former chairman Prof Shahina Tabassum.He said they constituted the committee following a meeting with a delegation of Gonoshasthaya Kendra.The VC said the committee will start working on the matter after further discussions with the Gonoshasthaya authorities on Sunday.Contacted, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury thanked the BSMMU authorities for forming the committee and hoped that they will soon start their activities to this end.He urged the BSMMU team to complete their study by a week.Zafrullah said the European Union has showed interest in importing their kits.On Thursday, Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) gave Gonoshasthaya the permission to get its Covid-19 rapid testing kits tested. -UNB