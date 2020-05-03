Video
Sunday, 3 May, 2020, 6:09 AM
Home Back Page

Safe Landing Of 400 Floating Rohingyas

EU urges other countries to follow BD  example

Published : Sunday, 3 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Diplomatic Correspondent

The European Union (EU) has urged the governments in the region to conduct rescue operation and find a solution for safe disembarkation of Rohingyas floating at sea following generous example of Bangladesh that had allowed safe landing of 400 Rohingya two weeks back.
"We hope that countries in the region will follow this example," said High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell and Commissioner Janez Lenar?i? in a statement on the situation of the Rohingya people in the waters of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.
The EU said Bangladesh granted safe landing and assistance to 400 Rohingyas on one of the boats on April 16, showing continued generosity and humanity, according to an EU statement on Saturday.  
 Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017 after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and "genocide" by other rights groups.
According to the international media, several hundreds of Rohingya people, including women and children, have been drifting for weeks at sea in appalling conditions, being pushed away from the shores in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.  
In this connection, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen recently said the around 500 Rohingyas who are on two boats are not in or even near the Bangladesh maritime border.
 He pointed out that according to the law of the seas, other countries in the region have responsibilities to save the Rohingyas.
The EU urged all armed forces in Myanmar to urgently implement an unconditional ceasefire and recommit to an all-inclusive peace process.
This would help addressing the root causes of the plight of the Rohingyas.
The EU is a key humanitarian and development donor for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and it stands ready to provide further support in the region.
"We continue to advocate for the safe, sustainable, dignified, and voluntary return of the Rohingya refugees to their places of origin and for ensuring full accountability for the crimes committed against them," the statement reads.
Meanwhile, on April 27, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called for a shared responsibility of neighbourhood countries and developed nations in sheltering Rohingyas while the UK's state minister for its foreign and commonwealth office called him over the situation of stranded Rohingyas.


