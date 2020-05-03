318 more BD nationals return from India





Of the returnees, 151 came from New Delhi by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines while 167 other came from Chennai by another special flight of US-Bangla Airlines, according to Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.

Most of the returnees are patients who got stuck in India due to current lockdown there amid coronavirus outbreak. Students are also there among the returnees.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran and officials at the High Commission provided necessary support to Bangladeshi citizens at Indira Gandhi International Airport before their departure to Dhaka by a special flight of Biman. -UNB





















