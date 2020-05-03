Third lab for Covid-19 test opens at CMC tomorrow





Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Shamim Hasan, Principal of CMC, said that the testing capacity of the CMC lab is 90 samples daily. Initially it will test nearly 40 samples daily, he said.

With the launching of the third Lab, the speed of coronavirus testing will be expedited more.

Meanwhile, two more testing laboratories are working now. With the launching of third CMC Lab, the testing capacity of Chattogram will rise to more than 400 samples daily.

Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, told the Daily Observer that more than 350 samples are being collected daily. The Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) situated at Fouzderhat is now testing below 200 samples and the second Lab at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) is testing 100 daily, Civil Surgeon said. The second Lab at CVASU started its functioning since April 25 last.

The BITID is to test samples collecting from six districts of Chattogram Division, namely, Chattogram, Noakhali, Luxmipur, Feni, Hagrachari, and Rangamati.

Fazle Rabbi hoped that the rate of testing might increase after opening of the third testing laboratory. He expected that the testing of more than 400 samples daily would be possible in Chattogram with those three labs.

Meanwhile, the BITID and the second lab at CVASU have so far tested a total of 3586 samples since March 26 last. Of them, 78 patients have been identified in Chattogram. The first Covid-19 case had been identified in Chattogram on April 3 last.

Civil Surgeon told that a total of 18 patients had returned home after complete recovery till Friday. A total of 54 patients have been going under treatment in BITID and General Hospital, CMH and Chattogram Field Hospital, he said.

Besides, six patients had died earlier, he said.

Meanwhile, the private coronavirus hospital is now fully ready to provide medical facities to the Corona patients in Chattogram. Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Liakat Ali Khan, Member Secretary of the hospital and the General Secretary of Private Medical clinics and Diagnostic Centre owners Association of Chattogram, said that 10 bed ICU with ventilators and 80 isolation beds are ready now. 'Any patient is admitted, we are ready to provide service,' he said. The Mayor of Chattogram AJM Nasiruddin is the convenor of the hospital which is set up in an earlier abandoned private clinic, Holy Crescent Hospital at Khulsi area.

Dr Liakat Ali said that a meeting with all concerned public medical officials will be held on Sunday to frame a policy for the hospital.

Besides, another private hospital named Chattogram Field Hospital went into operation in Sitakunda with the assistance of Navan group with the capacity of 50 beds.

Meanwhile, presently a total of 150 bed have been prepared in two hospitals for isolation of COVID-19 suspected persons in Chattogram. Of them 100 bed in General Hospital and 50- bed in Bangladesh Institute of tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) in Fouzderhat. Besides, Flu corners have been opened at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), and General Hospitals.

Besides, in all Upazila hospitals have been prepared for isolation for Covid -19 suspected outside city.

Meanwhile, a total of ten ambulances will remain standby to carry the suspected patients.





















