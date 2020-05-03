Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 May, 2020, 6:09 AM
latest
Home Editorial

Workers rush to Dhaka amid chaotic reopening of RMG units   

Published : Sunday, 3 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Workers rush to Dhaka amid chaotic reopening of RMG units   

Workers rush to Dhaka amid chaotic reopening of RMG units   

Amid the nationwide shutdown, thousands of readymade garment (RMG) factory workers have returned back to their workplace in industrial belts in Dhaka and nearby localities. Up until now, about 42 per cent garment workers have so far joined work, according BGMEA sources.

Most importantly, we are upset to note that nearly a thousand garment factories outside the capital - which resumed operation haphazardly since April 26, didn't follow the reopening schedule agreed upon at a high-profile meeting a week ago - spurring a huge influx of workers to Dhaka and elsewhere amid Coronavirus risks. And Thousands more are on the way back to Dhaka, ignoring risks to their lives and prompting a potential Coronavirus outbreak. Undoubtedly, this development raises fears of a rapid spread of the novel Coronavirus. However, the government has shutdown educational institutions, cut off mass transports and urged people to stay indoors to contain the spread of the virus. But all its efforts will face a tough challenge due to the reopening of the RMG factories.

 A potential outbreak among these RMG factory labourers could easily trigger a public health disaster. Moreover, once a community transmission occurs from the workplace, the virus will spread faster than anticipated.

We are also somewhat mystified to follow the conflicting nature of government declaration and workers' response. RMG factories were permitted to resume operation right the next day of the declaration of home minister that no one would be allowed to enter the capital from outside for work. At the same time, BGMEA president said they clearly instructed the workers who are staying outside Dhaka need not return. He also said that their wages for April will be deposited to their accounts. Question automatically arises, what had driven thousands of workers to rush to their workplaces?





In the absence of public transport, the vehicles the workers are travelling by are packed with passengers making them vulnerable to get infected by the pandemic--even before they return to workplace. Also allegations of poor health safety measures in hundreds of RMG factories are well known to all.

Furthermore, inside the factories, it is almost impossible to maintain social distancing. In short, the decision to resume RMG factory operations was clearly suicidal when number of infected persons has been rising rapidly in the country.
Certainly, the lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak will weaken Bangladesh's economy. The government should have considered the reopening of factories by carefully analysing the health risks posed by the pandemic. The decision is no short of cruelty shown to the workers which could incur massive health disaster in the long run.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Workers rush to Dhaka amid chaotic reopening of RMG units   
Strategic measures to support our remittance heroes
Resume open market sales of rice
A country of inadequate social protection
Higher number of infected cases causes worry
Now Ramadan price hike adds woe with the pandemic
Freedom of expression in the time of a national crisis
Welcome Ramadan: Heal the world, heal humanity


Latest News
United Hospital gets notice for death of patient 'due to negligence'
Protect media workers: UN chief
BKMEA asks members to pay 60% salary of workers for April
BSMMU forms body to test Gonoshasthaya's testing kits
US envoy pays tribute to journalist Humayun Kabir Khokon
Ex-Jamaat leaders float new political platform 'AB Party'
Naogaon's 2 AL MPs, Dist AL President, DC, SP quarantined
6 traders fined for hiking prices
Four shops gutted in Gafargaon fire
Bata donates 1 million pairs of shoes to health workers, volunteers
Most Read News
Pekua UNO's transfer order stayed just after one day
Shahiduzzaman Sarker MP of AL infected with coronavirus
One more police SI dies of coronavirus
Munshiganj police station OC tests positive for corona
Journalist Khokon's wife, son coronavirus infected
Coronavirus cases reach 8,790, deaths 175
Duration of general holiday likely to be extended
1st corona patient in Laxmipur recovers after 20 days
IPDC Manobota launched to serve humanity
Worldwide coronavirus death toll reaches 2,39,588
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft