

Workers rush to Dhaka amid chaotic reopening of RMG units



Most importantly, we are upset to note that nearly a thousand garment factories outside the capital - which resumed operation haphazardly since April 26, didn't follow the reopening schedule agreed upon at a high-profile meeting a week ago - spurring a huge influx of workers to Dhaka and elsewhere amid Coronavirus risks. And Thousands more are on the way back to Dhaka, ignoring risks to their lives and prompting a potential Coronavirus outbreak. Undoubtedly, this development raises fears of a rapid spread of the novel Coronavirus. However, the government has shutdown educational institutions, cut off mass transports and urged people to stay indoors to contain the spread of the virus. But all its efforts will face a tough challenge due to the reopening of the RMG factories.



A potential outbreak among these RMG factory labourers could easily trigger a public health disaster. Moreover, once a community transmission occurs from the workplace, the virus will spread faster than anticipated.



We are also somewhat mystified to follow the conflicting nature of government declaration and workers' response. RMG factories were permitted to resume operation right the next day of the declaration of home minister that no one would be allowed to enter the capital from outside for work. At the same time, BGMEA president said they clearly instructed the workers who are staying outside Dhaka need not return. He also said that their wages for April will be deposited to their accounts. Question automatically arises, what had driven thousands of workers to rush to their workplaces?











In the absence of public transport, the vehicles the workers are travelling by are packed with passengers making them vulnerable to get infected by the pandemic--even before they return to workplace. Also allegations of poor health safety measures in hundreds of RMG factories are well known to all.



Furthermore, inside the factories, it is almost impossible to maintain social distancing. In short, the decision to resume RMG factory operations was clearly suicidal when number of infected persons has been rising rapidly in the country.

