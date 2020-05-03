Take advance measures to tackle dengue







Even since the early monsoon has arrived, the number of mosquitos seems to be growing every day. Amidst all the commotion because of the coronavirus, one may be forgiven for forgetting about last year's dengue outbreak which began somewhere around this time. What will happen if it resurfaces this year too? With the pandemic already wreaking havoc on the country, how will our fragile healthcare system handle another deadly disease?











We cannot forget what happened last years. We have seen a grim picture, people of all ages dying. Last time the mayors have promised so many things but we haven't seen any of them implemented successfully. It is extremely important that the authorities as well as the general public do whatever is possible within their means to stop the potential spread of dengue fever. That way, the lives of many citizens will be at lesser risk and our hospitals can remain free from additional pressure. I urge the responsible authorities to take prompt action because prevention is surely better than care.



Arafat

