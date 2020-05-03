

Corruption is a threat to the prime minister’s incentive package



People have vacillated throughout social media as more than a hundred incidents have already happened where food has been stolen. As it has been distributed since the beginning through a circle: Ministry - Parliament Member - Government Officer - Chairman - and Local Member; this time most corruption cases are occurred by the local leaders and representatives.



No sooner had the Prime Minister announced the budget than many people welcomed the decision very thankfully on social media. On the other hand, some people started commenting on it disappointingly. But, why? I tried to scan the answer in my ways. Although Bangladesh is listed as a high risk corrupted country, even people don't expect anything illegal or any corruption at this time of crisis when the whole world is suffering from this pandemic.



It's very disappointing that our Anti-Corruption Commission which was formed in 2004 is inefficient; and regarding its actions, there is always controversy as many people believe that it is completely controlled by the government and they hardly expose reality. This is found from an article of a renowned daily and from a research of Jahangirnagar University in the title, "Government and Politics".



However, in this time of global crisis, when everyone is showing their kindness and heroism by working for humanity, some stories of our country are disappointing us terribly. When people are giving money to the poor-to the government's fund to give it to the needy people, without considering any circumstances, some of our political leaders are making the worst stories the world has ever known. They are embezzling food that has been sent to different districts to be distributed for the poor, needy, and low-income citizens.



An amount of 138 sacks of rice (four metric tons) were recovered from a warehouse of a local leader in Raninagar Upazila of Naogaon. A mobile court has recovered 16 sacks of rice from a dealer's warehouse in Mymensingh (April 3, 2020; The Business Standard). The chairman of Mirzapur Union Parishad in Hathazari Upazila of Chittagong has been accused of embezzlement of relief aid to the poor.



Police seized a truck containing 549 sacks of rice while unloading it in a warehouse in Vijay Rampur village adjacent to Jessore-Satkhira highway in Manirampur Upazila (April 4, 2020; Daily Manabzamin). Two people were arrested with 30 sacks of rice at a shop in Niamatpur, Gourang, Sunamganj (April 2, 2020; Bhorer Kagoj). Police seized 68 sacks of rice that were stored for sale at the black market at Shibchar in Madaripur (March 29; Prothom Alo). However, If I had time, I could have made the list longer because this was a shortlist of the very beginning only. And, it's been more than one month!



This has become the nature of Bangladesh whose roots started growing just after independence when Bangabandhu started leading the country. As Pakistan broke the backbone of the national economy, Bangabandhu had to ask for help from the whole world. When the foreign aid (blankets) came in 1973 and had not been properly distributed, he disappointedly asked, "Seven and a half crore blankets for seven crore people, where is mine?" The same thing happened later on in the time of Ziaur Rahman (1975-1981), Hussain Muhammad Ershad (1982-1990), Begum Khaleda Zia (1991-1996; 2001-2006), and still continuing in this time when Sheikh Hasina (1996-2001; 2008-till now) is in power.



In third world countries like ours, it has become challenging to continue with emancipation as the government always tries to turn away immediately after winning the election. It is found many times that when a government completes the term of five years, they refuse to leave the power and don't want to go for the next election under any democratic government except theirs. Surprisingly, it is also found that when the same party is in opposition, they always want to proceed with democracy. This has become a very familiar political practice in Bangladesh. From this game, some political leaders and officers of the government always try to take advantage, which spoils the whole system of the government and as well as the party that the government is functioned by.



Sometimes, democracy slightly becomes a despotism, and the government in power doesn't feel comfortable to let people speak at odds with. I am still scared why there had been multiple military coups in Bangladesh since its recent birth-only 49 years back. The ousting occurred on 15th August 1975, 3rd November 1975, 30th May 1981, are some defective examples in history. As democracy is still not strong here in Bangladesh, the party that forms the government always becomes powerful after a certain period. It not only destroys the democracy of a country but also spoils the discipline inside that party. This has been proved in many ways with the current government and the party leader herself had to stop some corrupted leaders and officers of the government with her best strategies-which was a very good decision indeed.



Today's power becomes dull for tomorrow. Today's government party will once again step down from power and come back to the people's politics according to the demand for democracy. But for the rice thieves, bank robbers, and drug thieves who are hiding inside the government, it will be very tough to come back to the pavilion. So, the success of the Tk72,750 crore incentive package announced by the Prime Minister will depend on how far corruption has been stopped. For some of the wolves of the party, the government should not make all the achievements questionable and controversial. Therefore, this is high time to stop them not only for the country but also for the party that has the vision to run the management with a bunch of wonderful plans.



The writer was a Fulbright TEA Fellow, Montana State University, USA. He writes on contemporary issues, education, and literature

















Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently announced a stimulus package of Tk 5,000 crore on March 25, 2020, so that the current economic disruption in the country gets better. Later on, she increased the amount into an incentive package of Tk 72,750 crore on April 5, 2020, especially for paying workers and employees of export-oriented industries. Although this is quite a big amount to support the target people, still it is yet to help the right people until the government ensures corruption-free distribution. Amartya Sen says, "There has never been a famine in the world due to lack of food; rather it happened for a lack of balanced distribution."People have vacillated throughout social media as more than a hundred incidents have already happened where food has been stolen. As it has been distributed since the beginning through a circle: Ministry - Parliament Member - Government Officer - Chairman - and Local Member; this time most corruption cases are occurred by the local leaders and representatives.No sooner had the Prime Minister announced the budget than many people welcomed the decision very thankfully on social media. On the other hand, some people started commenting on it disappointingly. But, why? I tried to scan the answer in my ways. Although Bangladesh is listed as a high risk corrupted country, even people don't expect anything illegal or any corruption at this time of crisis when the whole world is suffering from this pandemic.It's very disappointing that our Anti-Corruption Commission which was formed in 2004 is inefficient; and regarding its actions, there is always controversy as many people believe that it is completely controlled by the government and they hardly expose reality. This is found from an article of a renowned daily and from a research of Jahangirnagar University in the title, "Government and Politics".However, in this time of global crisis, when everyone is showing their kindness and heroism by working for humanity, some stories of our country are disappointing us terribly. When people are giving money to the poor-to the government's fund to give it to the needy people, without considering any circumstances, some of our political leaders are making the worst stories the world has ever known. They are embezzling food that has been sent to different districts to be distributed for the poor, needy, and low-income citizens.An amount of 138 sacks of rice (four metric tons) were recovered from a warehouse of a local leader in Raninagar Upazila of Naogaon. A mobile court has recovered 16 sacks of rice from a dealer's warehouse in Mymensingh (April 3, 2020; The Business Standard). The chairman of Mirzapur Union Parishad in Hathazari Upazila of Chittagong has been accused of embezzlement of relief aid to the poor.Police seized a truck containing 549 sacks of rice while unloading it in a warehouse in Vijay Rampur village adjacent to Jessore-Satkhira highway in Manirampur Upazila (April 4, 2020; Daily Manabzamin). Two people were arrested with 30 sacks of rice at a shop in Niamatpur, Gourang, Sunamganj (April 2, 2020; Bhorer Kagoj). Police seized 68 sacks of rice that were stored for sale at the black market at Shibchar in Madaripur (March 29; Prothom Alo). However, If I had time, I could have made the list longer because this was a shortlist of the very beginning only. And, it's been more than one month!This has become the nature of Bangladesh whose roots started growing just after independence when Bangabandhu started leading the country. As Pakistan broke the backbone of the national economy, Bangabandhu had to ask for help from the whole world. When the foreign aid (blankets) came in 1973 and had not been properly distributed, he disappointedly asked, "Seven and a half crore blankets for seven crore people, where is mine?" The same thing happened later on in the time of Ziaur Rahman (1975-1981), Hussain Muhammad Ershad (1982-1990), Begum Khaleda Zia (1991-1996; 2001-2006), and still continuing in this time when Sheikh Hasina (1996-2001; 2008-till now) is in power.In third world countries like ours, it has become challenging to continue with emancipation as the government always tries to turn away immediately after winning the election. It is found many times that when a government completes the term of five years, they refuse to leave the power and don't want to go for the next election under any democratic government except theirs. Surprisingly, it is also found that when the same party is in opposition, they always want to proceed with democracy. This has become a very familiar political practice in Bangladesh. From this game, some political leaders and officers of the government always try to take advantage, which spoils the whole system of the government and as well as the party that the government is functioned by.Sometimes, democracy slightly becomes a despotism, and the government in power doesn't feel comfortable to let people speak at odds with. I am still scared why there had been multiple military coups in Bangladesh since its recent birth-only 49 years back. The ousting occurred on 15th August 1975, 3rd November 1975, 30th May 1981, are some defective examples in history. As democracy is still not strong here in Bangladesh, the party that forms the government always becomes powerful after a certain period. It not only destroys the democracy of a country but also spoils the discipline inside that party. This has been proved in many ways with the current government and the party leader herself had to stop some corrupted leaders and officers of the government with her best strategies-which was a very good decision indeed.Today's power becomes dull for tomorrow. Today's government party will once again step down from power and come back to the people's politics according to the demand for democracy. But for the rice thieves, bank robbers, and drug thieves who are hiding inside the government, it will be very tough to come back to the pavilion. So, the success of the Tk72,750 crore incentive package announced by the Prime Minister will depend on how far corruption has been stopped. For some of the wolves of the party, the government should not make all the achievements questionable and controversial. Therefore, this is high time to stop them not only for the country but also for the party that has the vision to run the management with a bunch of wonderful plans.The writer was a Fulbright TEA Fellow, Montana State University, USA. He writes on contemporary issues, education, and literature