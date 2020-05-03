

Journalism without fear or favour



In the previous years the UN has set the theme to highlight "legal environment for press freedom, giving special attention to the role of an independent judiciary in ensuring legal guarantees for press freedom and the prosecution of crimes against journalists." At the same time, the theme addresses the role of the media in sustainable development, especially during elections - as a watchdog fostering transparency, accountability and the rule of law. The theme also "aims to explore legislative gaps with regard to freedom of expression and information online, and the risks of regulating online speech."



Like every year it is an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, assess the state of press freedom throughout the world, defend the media from attacks on their independence and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.



The media's the most powerful entity on earth. Then why there is a vibrant perception among people that freedom of the Media cannot be regarded as always good? Is it because they have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent? Because that's the idiom of power or that is the reason they control the minds of the masses. Whoever controls the media controls the mind.



The notion of freedom of the print media arose to combat feudal despotism and feudal ideas in England and France in the 17th and 18th Centuries. Writers like Voltaire wrote against religious bigotry in Candide, Zadig, Letters on England and Letters philosophiques. Rousseau made scathing attack on the feudal political and economic system in The Social Contract and Discourse on the Origin of Inequality. Thomas Paine's The Rights of Man also played a significant role in helping European society progress from feudalism to the modern era. So freedom of the media was meant to benefit society and help it move forward in history.



But there are instances where freedom of the media was used to block progress and subsequently help businessmen to make money. There is nothing wrong in making money but this must be blazed with social responsibility. Businessmen cannot be allowed to say or promote anything that should be permitted to make money even if the rest of society suffers. The media is not an ordinary business that handles commodities, it deals with ideas.



Multinational corporations control the politicians. They control the media. They control the pattern of consumption, entertainment and thinking. The influence of the media is complex: in its representation, in its power of communication and interpretation it is a remarkable amplifier of fancy and illusions.



It is often debated that media has lost its way. People apprehend that the proprietors of these organizations have put on a form of censorship as they're more interested in celebrity, narcissism, rich people, good-looking people, and successful sportsmen. The mainstream media spins stories that are largely racist, violent, and often irresponsible - stories that celebrate power and demonize victims, all the while camouflaging its pedagogical influence under the cheap veneer of entertainment.



Yes, the media has changed. Print and broadcast licenses are given these days to philosophies instead of people. People get confused and think there is no difference between news and entertainment. People who project themselves as journalists on such media don't remember the ethics of press or the first thing about journalism.



Fake news and paid news have transformed the field of media journalism into claustrophobia. Fake news can be as simple as spreading misinformation or as dangerous as smearing hateful propaganda. The great thing about media was how it gave a voice to voiceless people. The media has a great role to play in promoting scientific and rational thinking and combating backward ideas. Time is ripe enough to wake up against the menace of 'paid news' culture in mainstream media.



The practice that involves money in unethically acquiring media space for the beneficiaries remained an important issue in many countries. It is alleged that many media houses, irrespective of their gamut of business have started selling news space after some 'understandings' with 'politicians and corporate people without disguising those items as advertisements'. Numerous Editors' Guilds expressed concern at the growing tendency of a section of media groups to receive money for some 'non-advertorial' items in their media space, as the practice 'violates and undermines the principles of free and fair journalism'.



Many urge that corporatisation of the media world has been a threat to the existence of free media. Some newspaper owners are greatly influenced by political clout and the proprietors grant space for vivid coverage for the benefit of their 'friendly politicians' in the newspapers. Even some lowest paid journalists enjoy regular payments, like monthly lump sum compensation from politicians in power. Licenses for wine shops are offered to reporters and unfortunately accepted happily by some, with the inherent understanding that they only write positive stories and stab negative reports against their politician-financers.



If people in the media cannot decide whether they are in the business of reporting news or manufacturing propaganda, it is all the more important that the public understand that difference. Perhaps that defines the tumultuous rise of the social media because that has restored the power back to the people.



The favourite catchword of the social-psychologists goes less debated: 'freedom of the media is a double edged weapon� it depends for what purpose it is being used." We live in a society in which spurious realities are manufactured by all: the media, the governments, the big industries, the religious and the political groups. As society is bombarded with pseudo realities manufactured by very sophisticated people using very sophisticated electronic mechanisms, one doesn't have any choice but to ask often, 'What is real?'











Avik Gangopadhyay, an educationist, author and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India





