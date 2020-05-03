

Imagineering into a world of new normal



At least, none of this is likely to happen in the next twelve months. That's a long time to spend in limbo, and people will need straws of normalcy to hang on to-much before that. Not so fast! Logical or meaningful, as these indicators may appear to be, they can't be allowed to identify the boundaries of the new normal.



Given the liberty that the options of declaring normalcy for ourselves, do exist once governments are able to remove lockdowns. And, given the pressure the governments find themselves in, some easing could start soon. Yet, it is unlikely that all the easing will happen very soon, and in one go. The release will be slow, and it will be a while before pre-COVID19 status is restored (if at all). We need to exercise patience in the middle of this pandemic. An unacceptable wait is involved here, and we have to bear with it!



Also, lockdown relaxations are like formal post-war truces and withdrawals of curfew orders, which cannot mark the advent of the new, normal. They can only provide a signal to life- to begin the walk back to normal, like a nudge to individuals, institutions, and businesses to help pick themselves and cajole others to do so as well. Given the high anxiety level the novel coronavirus has sparked and the possibility of its resurgence as relaxations come into play, it is difficult to see an anywhere-near-full restoration of normalcy in view of a well conceived and phased lifting of curbs.



In short, normal, as we last remember knowing and seeing it, won't be presenting itself anytime soon. Or any time, later. The forces and dynamics of every-day life patterns have been drastically altered. Much has already been said about how things will never be the same, and how disruptive and painful the adjustment will be. It is all, very correct.



Again, in the best interests of our own well-being and sanity, we will have to reimagine everything piece by piece, and rebuild a new normal and with fine tuning and adjustments, and reconcile with it. And since this will happen in the crevices or openings of lockdown relaxations, checks on mingling and protocols for screening, sanitization, and distancing will be very much part of the new picture.



Encouragingly, reimagining the idea of normal is more than possible.



One-because, as we have said before, we just need to find a normal.



Two-because we are used to defining and re-defining, subconsciously or otherwise, our normals. Rapid changes in economics, science, technology, and politics have ensured that none of us has seen a stable, steady-state in our lifetimes.

The multifarious ways in which we work, learn, network, travel, celebrate, and express and entertain ourselves and relate to our family, friends, fellow citizens, and governments have been changing with rapid frequently. What we have experienced in our years on the planet is not a single normal but a series of normals!



Three-because the virus, in some ways, is only hastening a journey humans have already embarked on. Over the years, we have increasingly been embracing many of the things COVI-19 is said to be pushing us towards, something I like to call 'Virtual socialization', screen-based amusements, work from home, online shopping or online education. This list goes on and on. If it feels different this time around, it is only because we have lost our agency. In the driver's seat now is the pandemic, and it doesn't really care about speed limits and safety rules.



Four-and perhaps most important, because some things and the delight we draw from them have remained constant despite the multiple normals we have inhabited. A meal with the extended family. Adda with friends. A celebration with dear ones. Coffee at a regular haunt. A walk in the neighbourhood. A summer swim. A winter picnic. A quick getaway. A hop to the stores for a gift for someone precious - or as an indulgence for oneself. (I deliberately list out-of-home pleasures here.)



And re-living these much-cherished experiences of collective 'imagineering', that we will likely find the cornerstones of our new normals. Temperature checks, spaced seatings, longer queues, restrictions on gathering size, and such will mean that these experiences won't have their familiar texture, but the smell of freedom and the company of dear ones will more than compensate for that, still bring in the flavours we have been missing. It will be joyful, it will be reassuring, it will be different, better from now.



Of course, like those emerging from convalescence, many will be tentative, wondering at every step if they are risking too much. For them, others' cues will matter. Friends will embolden them to step out. Colleagues will draw them to the workplace. Co-parents will persuade them to pack the kids to school.



Obviously, new comers in the scenario will convince themselves to shop and travel. In a sense, we will all become part of a cue-giving, cue-taking chain-designed to shape the new 'normal'. The truth is: we may not all have been in it together-and could still come out together!



The writer is a former educator based in Chicago















Faced with the dreadful lockdown, caused by a debilitating virus, our planet has been craving for a new 'normal'. The question therefore, arises--how will we confidently know, when the normal has returned? Perhaps, we could wait for any of these signals: the 'herd immunity' to be achieved; or a reasonably priced cure to be found and made widely available; or, wait for the economic and mobility indices to claw back to pre-COVID-19 levels.At least, none of this is likely to happen in the next twelve months. That's a long time to spend in limbo, and people will need straws of normalcy to hang on to-much before that. Not so fast! Logical or meaningful, as these indicators may appear to be, they can't be allowed to identify the boundaries of the new normal.Given the liberty that the options of declaring normalcy for ourselves, do exist once governments are able to remove lockdowns. And, given the pressure the governments find themselves in, some easing could start soon. Yet, it is unlikely that all the easing will happen very soon, and in one go. The release will be slow, and it will be a while before pre-COVID19 status is restored (if at all). We need to exercise patience in the middle of this pandemic. An unacceptable wait is involved here, and we have to bear with it!Also, lockdown relaxations are like formal post-war truces and withdrawals of curfew orders, which cannot mark the advent of the new, normal. They can only provide a signal to life- to begin the walk back to normal, like a nudge to individuals, institutions, and businesses to help pick themselves and cajole others to do so as well. Given the high anxiety level the novel coronavirus has sparked and the possibility of its resurgence as relaxations come into play, it is difficult to see an anywhere-near-full restoration of normalcy in view of a well conceived and phased lifting of curbs.In short, normal, as we last remember knowing and seeing it, won't be presenting itself anytime soon. Or any time, later. The forces and dynamics of every-day life patterns have been drastically altered. Much has already been said about how things will never be the same, and how disruptive and painful the adjustment will be. It is all, very correct.Again, in the best interests of our own well-being and sanity, we will have to reimagine everything piece by piece, and rebuild a new normal and with fine tuning and adjustments, and reconcile with it. And since this will happen in the crevices or openings of lockdown relaxations, checks on mingling and protocols for screening, sanitization, and distancing will be very much part of the new picture.Encouragingly, reimagining the idea of normal is more than possible.One-because, as we have said before, we just need to find a normal.Two-because we are used to defining and re-defining, subconsciously or otherwise, our normals. Rapid changes in economics, science, technology, and politics have ensured that none of us has seen a stable, steady-state in our lifetimes.The multifarious ways in which we work, learn, network, travel, celebrate, and express and entertain ourselves and relate to our family, friends, fellow citizens, and governments have been changing with rapid frequently. What we have experienced in our years on the planet is not a single normal but a series of normals!Three-because the virus, in some ways, is only hastening a journey humans have already embarked on. Over the years, we have increasingly been embracing many of the things COVI-19 is said to be pushing us towards, something I like to call 'Virtual socialization', screen-based amusements, work from home, online shopping or online education. This list goes on and on. If it feels different this time around, it is only because we have lost our agency. In the driver's seat now is the pandemic, and it doesn't really care about speed limits and safety rules.Four-and perhaps most important, because some things and the delight we draw from them have remained constant despite the multiple normals we have inhabited. A meal with the extended family. Adda with friends. A celebration with dear ones. Coffee at a regular haunt. A walk in the neighbourhood. A summer swim. A winter picnic. A quick getaway. A hop to the stores for a gift for someone precious - or as an indulgence for oneself. (I deliberately list out-of-home pleasures here.)And re-living these much-cherished experiences of collective 'imagineering', that we will likely find the cornerstones of our new normals. Temperature checks, spaced seatings, longer queues, restrictions on gathering size, and such will mean that these experiences won't have their familiar texture, but the smell of freedom and the company of dear ones will more than compensate for that, still bring in the flavours we have been missing. It will be joyful, it will be reassuring, it will be different, better from now.Of course, like those emerging from convalescence, many will be tentative, wondering at every step if they are risking too much. For them, others' cues will matter. Friends will embolden them to step out. Colleagues will draw them to the workplace. Co-parents will persuade them to pack the kids to school.Obviously, new comers in the scenario will convince themselves to shop and travel. In a sense, we will all become part of a cue-giving, cue-taking chain-designed to shape the new 'normal'. The truth is: we may not all have been in it together-and could still come out together!The writer is a former educator based in Chicago