Surviving Covid-19 pandemic as warrior, while not fighting on frontline







This challenge is thrown by an opponent with no human face. As a result, all of humanityis forced to fight against an impersonal and invisible enemy, while in isolation. The way a tiny germ has drastically made our mighty society kneel and connected is edifying if we reflect. Especially, when not fighting on the frontline, focusing on two pandemic strategies, social distancing and quarantine, could inculcate how we thrive on each other's cooperation.



Social distancing is no longer a moral responsibility but has become a legal obligation. Billions of people's lives have been unexpectedly disrupted, who are not suffering physically, but traumatized equally. Often compared with the "slow motion nuclear war," this pandemic rebels against core human nature of living together. Such rebellion exposes our profound vulnerability and thereby deep interconnectivity among people that often gets buried under the differences in religion, race, gender or nationality.



The coronavirus was first traced in China, a country that has a totally different culture and values than those of Europe or America. Still, the epidemic in China has pervasively affected Europe, Asia and America. Territorial boundaries, philosophical and traditional differences, and closing ports and business with other countries couldn't protect us from the contagion. One by one, 210 countries have fallen prey to the corona massacre. They allcalled for genuine global cooperation, which has lately been plumbed to its lowest as experienced in Brexit or Climate Change discussions.



Different borders like nation, ethnicity, and religion jeopardize the ideal of global cooperation. Some of these boundaries are necessary to ensure homogenous development, but stressing too much over them is deceiving and deteriorating. The catastrophe of the Covid-19 heightens the futility of our rigid divisions that we often create to glorify our primacy. These divisions act like Coronavirus, and inhibit us from standing together during the global inhumanitarian crises, as it happened with us during the crisis of Gaza and Palestine, China Uighurs and Myanmar Rohingyas, or ethnic cleansing in India among many others.



These are just a few instances of non-cooperation, which may happen occasionally at the national level, butconsumes our societyoverwhelmingly. We couldn't come together against guns in our classrooms, tragic-comic elections, lies of politicians, or journalists' misinformation. Although we all abhor them, we are not awakened enough to take action. Our political, professional and societal alliances make us sleep on them. Greater causesremaincompromised to satisfy immediate interests of small groups and individuals.



Amidst such group-centrism, the sheer scale and ferocity of the Covid-19 supersede all superficial maps, borders and social alliances. It boot stamps the truthon our faces. We sink or swim together, live and dance together. We ought to look after one another. The only key to human social evolution is compassionate cooperation. Despite the loss of millions of lives, families being apart, and movements being seized, we have begun to emerge more united than ever. However, this receptive cooperationmust be realized toall levels, from national to social to individual, during this trying momentto evolve us as true war survivors.



While social distancing highlights national or societal flaws in extending cooperation, isolation in quarantine lays bare individual shortcomings in establishing empathetic connection.



Bailing on pandemic restrictions or bemoaning about personal boredom amidst death rattles resonate our inability to connect at the personal level. The stories of hospitals' struggles for ventilators, health professionals risking everything to save sick people, and millions of recent unemployment often fail to get under our thick skin. We may be following the statistics of death passionately, but relating the faces and families beyond those numbers is not a universal reality while side-tracked by our quarantine monotony.



Such insensitivity is built on bubbles inherited from national and social stances, which divides people superficially and obstructs the flow of compassion. These bubbles blind us to seldom acknowledge the essential workers like doctors, nurses, teachers, utility staffs or small business employees who risk their lives during crisis, but always idolize the superstars or showbiz glamor. We are too busy with swimming more miles, living in better houses, driving better cars, or getting more Facebook followers than worrying about right or wrong. We may share the "blindspots" of our bubbles on social platforms for communal attention, but we struggle to connect together beyondour comfort-zones for greater reasons.



Amidst such peripheral isolation, the Covid-19 confiscatesour entitlements and exposes our embedded insecurities to bust the bubbles and throw us out of comfort-zones. It outlandishly seizes our preoccupation with perpetual pursuits and unnervingly opens up our hiding places in society. We are a little lost in our fox holes, with no one to find us but ourselves. This symbolic imprisonment sets the stage to face our unpretentious selves, beyond the biography, profession, social position, desire to success and hunger to dominate experience. Ridding of these ambient factors that produce bubbles enables us to confront our true selves head-on.



Such confrontation is not always pleasant, but often an unmistakable moment of shattering insight. However, the sooner we face it, the faster our shocks fade away to elate us with "tragic joy" (Irish poet W.B. Yeats). We get to see whether we are free to exercise due sensitivity or trapped by convention tocontinue social depravity. Total exposure of vulnerabilitiesthrough introspection helps us developing an irreducible identity, fully resistant to social bubbles. As it happened to Shakespeare, who wrote King Lear in his quarantine; or all of the religious leaders, like Moses, Buddha, Jesus and Muhammad (pbuh), who received the utmost illumination during isolation irrespective of their religions.



Thus, quarantine allows us to repurpose our living and emerge as the most rife human being to facilitate the chain of compassion at all levels. The extent of reliving this compassion beyond the restrictions of social distancing and quarantine will evolve us assurvivors from prisoners of a war that has threatened our freedom, social sustenance and life itself. We must acta warrior, who doesn't simply adjust to the predicament and escape uncertainties, but accepts the uncertainties as living condition to shape the circumstance. Such reframing is as wild, abrasive and foreign as the Covid-19, and the reward is equally humbling as the freedom of a war and joy of self-nourishing connection from interpersonal to international.



So, the choice rests on us - whether tosit back as bystanders, or care enough during staying home to stay in this war as warriors; whether to get over with this trying moment, or get through it to reinvent ourselves and retain a promising tomorrow. As the pandemic finally passes into history, our choices will decide if we are to celebrate our victory, unity, and new identities with ensuing sensitivity or to return simply to pre-coronavirus complacency.



Rasheed Rabbi is a Washington-based Bangladeshi academic and columnist















The Covid-19 is a war imposed upon the mankind. Not missiles but microbes wage this war to ravage the human immune system. However, the hardest battle in this unconventional war is to extend compassionate connection. UnlikeWorld War I and II, Cold war or trade war that mobilized people, coronavirus creates demobilization. It restricts us from getting together, just when we need most to remain close. Despite economic collapse, medical urgencies or social emergencies, the entire world is locked-down to challenge the flow of compassion.This challenge is thrown by an opponent with no human face. As a result, all of humanityis forced to fight against an impersonal and invisible enemy, while in isolation. The way a tiny germ has drastically made our mighty society kneel and connected is edifying if we reflect. Especially, when not fighting on the frontline, focusing on two pandemic strategies, social distancing and quarantine, could inculcate how we thrive on each other's cooperation.Social distancing is no longer a moral responsibility but has become a legal obligation. Billions of people's lives have been unexpectedly disrupted, who are not suffering physically, but traumatized equally. Often compared with the "slow motion nuclear war," this pandemic rebels against core human nature of living together. Such rebellion exposes our profound vulnerability and thereby deep interconnectivity among people that often gets buried under the differences in religion, race, gender or nationality.The coronavirus was first traced in China, a country that has a totally different culture and values than those of Europe or America. Still, the epidemic in China has pervasively affected Europe, Asia and America. Territorial boundaries, philosophical and traditional differences, and closing ports and business with other countries couldn't protect us from the contagion. One by one, 210 countries have fallen prey to the corona massacre. They allcalled for genuine global cooperation, which has lately been plumbed to its lowest as experienced in Brexit or Climate Change discussions.Different borders like nation, ethnicity, and religion jeopardize the ideal of global cooperation. Some of these boundaries are necessary to ensure homogenous development, but stressing too much over them is deceiving and deteriorating. The catastrophe of the Covid-19 heightens the futility of our rigid divisions that we often create to glorify our primacy. These divisions act like Coronavirus, and inhibit us from standing together during the global inhumanitarian crises, as it happened with us during the crisis of Gaza and Palestine, China Uighurs and Myanmar Rohingyas, or ethnic cleansing in India among many others.These are just a few instances of non-cooperation, which may happen occasionally at the national level, butconsumes our societyoverwhelmingly. We couldn't come together against guns in our classrooms, tragic-comic elections, lies of politicians, or journalists' misinformation. Although we all abhor them, we are not awakened enough to take action. Our political, professional and societal alliances make us sleep on them. Greater causesremaincompromised to satisfy immediate interests of small groups and individuals.Amidst such group-centrism, the sheer scale and ferocity of the Covid-19 supersede all superficial maps, borders and social alliances. It boot stamps the truthon our faces. We sink or swim together, live and dance together. We ought to look after one another. The only key to human social evolution is compassionate cooperation. Despite the loss of millions of lives, families being apart, and movements being seized, we have begun to emerge more united than ever. However, this receptive cooperationmust be realized toall levels, from national to social to individual, during this trying momentto evolve us as true war survivors.While social distancing highlights national or societal flaws in extending cooperation, isolation in quarantine lays bare individual shortcomings in establishing empathetic connection.Bailing on pandemic restrictions or bemoaning about personal boredom amidst death rattles resonate our inability to connect at the personal level. The stories of hospitals' struggles for ventilators, health professionals risking everything to save sick people, and millions of recent unemployment often fail to get under our thick skin. We may be following the statistics of death passionately, but relating the faces and families beyond those numbers is not a universal reality while side-tracked by our quarantine monotony.Such insensitivity is built on bubbles inherited from national and social stances, which divides people superficially and obstructs the flow of compassion. These bubbles blind us to seldom acknowledge the essential workers like doctors, nurses, teachers, utility staffs or small business employees who risk their lives during crisis, but always idolize the superstars or showbiz glamor. We are too busy with swimming more miles, living in better houses, driving better cars, or getting more Facebook followers than worrying about right or wrong. We may share the "blindspots" of our bubbles on social platforms for communal attention, but we struggle to connect together beyondour comfort-zones for greater reasons.Amidst such peripheral isolation, the Covid-19 confiscatesour entitlements and exposes our embedded insecurities to bust the bubbles and throw us out of comfort-zones. It outlandishly seizes our preoccupation with perpetual pursuits and unnervingly opens up our hiding places in society. We are a little lost in our fox holes, with no one to find us but ourselves. This symbolic imprisonment sets the stage to face our unpretentious selves, beyond the biography, profession, social position, desire to success and hunger to dominate experience. Ridding of these ambient factors that produce bubbles enables us to confront our true selves head-on.Such confrontation is not always pleasant, but often an unmistakable moment of shattering insight. However, the sooner we face it, the faster our shocks fade away to elate us with "tragic joy" (Irish poet W.B. Yeats). We get to see whether we are free to exercise due sensitivity or trapped by convention tocontinue social depravity. Total exposure of vulnerabilitiesthrough introspection helps us developing an irreducible identity, fully resistant to social bubbles. As it happened to Shakespeare, who wrote King Lear in his quarantine; or all of the religious leaders, like Moses, Buddha, Jesus and Muhammad (pbuh), who received the utmost illumination during isolation irrespective of their religions.Thus, quarantine allows us to repurpose our living and emerge as the most rife human being to facilitate the chain of compassion at all levels. The extent of reliving this compassion beyond the restrictions of social distancing and quarantine will evolve us assurvivors from prisoners of a war that has threatened our freedom, social sustenance and life itself. We must acta warrior, who doesn't simply adjust to the predicament and escape uncertainties, but accepts the uncertainties as living condition to shape the circumstance. Such reframing is as wild, abrasive and foreign as the Covid-19, and the reward is equally humbling as the freedom of a war and joy of self-nourishing connection from interpersonal to international.So, the choice rests on us - whether tosit back as bystanders, or care enough during staying home to stay in this war as warriors; whether to get over with this trying moment, or get through it to reinvent ourselves and retain a promising tomorrow. As the pandemic finally passes into history, our choices will decide if we are to celebrate our victory, unity, and new identities with ensuing sensitivity or to return simply to pre-coronavirus complacency.Rasheed Rabbi is a Washington-based Bangladeshi academic and columnist