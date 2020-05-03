Video
Sunday, 3 May, 2020, 6:08 AM
Home Business

Unusual Fall In Ramadan Demand

Commodity prices either decline or stay steady

Published : Sunday, 3 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business correspondent

There is a little good news for the people in the coronavirus hit Dhaka city that the prices of rice, lentil, grams, onion, ginger, garlic and edible oil edged down in the kitchen market this week due to unprecedented lower demand during Ramadan.
Prices of fish, meat and vegetable remained un changed. However, sugar price edged up a bit selling Tk 75 to Tk 80 a kg against Tk 68 to Tk 70 per kg last week.
The demand declined compared to the last two consecutive weeks, when most buyers purchased their needs for the month fearing supply crunch in the market due to the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Due to the heavy buying the prices increased in the weeks, but the prices started easing as the demand declined compared to the Ramadan in past years. This year many people left Dhaka for their homes ahead of the enforcement of the lockdown.
According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the prices of 8 commodities namely onions, garlic, ginger, lentils, unbottled soybean oil, dates, gram, and rice have decreased.
It says price of domestic ginger had declined by 36.36 percent while imported ginger eased by 41.54 percent.
The price of imported ginger, which was sold at Tk 300 to Tk 350 per kg, has come down to Tk 180 to Tk 200 while local was sold at Tk 150 to Tk 200 this week against Tk 250 to Tk 300 per kg last week.
Similarly dates were sold this week at TK220 to Tk 1500 against Tk 250 to Tk 2000 per kg last week. Garlic was sold at Tk 140 to Tk 160 per kg this week against Tk 150 to Tk 160 per kg last week.
Currently large lentils are selling at Tk 85 to Tk 95 per kg against Tk 90 to Tk 100 before Ramadan. Loose soybean oil is available at Tk 92 to Tk 93per kg against Tk 95 per kg last week.
The price of gram, another essential product of Ramadan, has also come down selling at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg against Tk 80 to Tk 85 per kg last week.
The price of fine rice has also come down Tk 58 to Tk 62 per kg from Tk 60 to Tk66 last week. And medium quality rice is being sold at Tk 48 to Tk 52 per kg, which was earlier at Tk 58 to Tk 60.
Traders were seen selling local variety of onion at Tk 40 to Tk 45 a kg at Rampura kitchen market. The item was sold Tk 60 to Tk 65 in the last week.
The prices of brinjil, cucumber and carrot also decreased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 a kg. Brinjal was selling for Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, papaya for Tk 20 to Tk 25'a kg, bitter gourds for Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, okra for Tk 40 a kg, bottle gourds for Tk 30 to Tk 35 apiece , cucumber for Tk 30 a kg, carrot for Tk 30 kg and tomatoes for Tk 30 to Tk 40.
Chicken (broiler) was selling at Tk 140 per kg while chicken (local) from Tk 300 to Tk 350 per piece and chicken (Pakistani) Tk 200 to Tk 250 per piece.
Fish prices remained unchanged. Rohita was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320 a kg, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg.
The prices of meat remained stable on the day. The beef was sold from Tk 550 to Tk 600, mutton Tk 750 to Tk 800 per kg.


