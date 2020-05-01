Dhaka’s air quality improves

Dhaka's air quality showed significant improvement on Thursday morning with the capital city ranking 20th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI). It had an AQI score of 91 and its air quality was classified as 'moderate'.

China's Beijing, Vietnam's Hanoi and India's Delhi occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air with scores of 208, 158 and 153 respectively.

When the AQI value is between 51 and 100, active children and adult and people with respiratory diseases are advised to limit prolonged outdoor excretion. -UNB











