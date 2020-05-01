Video
ACC sues 2 UP members for plundering relief

Published : Friday, 1 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

SHERPUR, Apr 30: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed two separate cases against two union parishad members and another person for allegedly misappropriating relief goods in Sherpur.
The cases were filed with ACC's Tangail integrated district office, ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told BSS.
ACC assistant director of Tangail district office Md Atiqul Islam filed a case against union parishad member Md Sultan under Nakla upazila in Sherpur and one Abul Bakar of Poabagh village of the same upazila. According to the case statement, the two accused, in collusion with each other, misappropriated 300 kilograms of rice allocated under the government's Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme for the poor and destitute people.    -BSS


