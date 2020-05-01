Navy provides food assistance to poor, helpless





According to an ISPR press release, the Naval Force today provided food materials - like rice, pulse, potatoes and edible oil - among some 500 poor families in the Capital's Pragati Sharani, Joar Sahara and its adjacent areas.

The Navy personnel also provided food assistance among the poor and hapless people at the coastal areas of Labanchara, Mathabhanga, Joragate under Khulna and also among the destitute families at the coastal areas of Mithakhali and Sonaitola of Mongla.

Besides, they also provided food assistance to the poor and helpless families at Chattogram Port, Kutubdia, Teknaf and Moheshkhali areas.

Apart from this, Bangladesh Navy is also conducting various operations and campaigns in those areas to contain COVID-19 like spraying disinfectant regularly and providing treatment facilities. -BSS



















