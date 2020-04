CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Apr 30: A teenage boy drowned in the river Padma at Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Thursday morning. The deceased is Mithun, 16, son of Md Ekhlas of Dakkhin Panka Terorashia village under Shibganj upazila in the district.

Ekhlas, father of the deceased, said his son along with three others went to the river Padma by a boat for catching fish around

11:00 am. -BSS